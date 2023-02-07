ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023-02-07

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns

Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade

The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
Two NBA Teams Quickly Emerge As Buyout Options For Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook reportedly became a member of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but he might not be with his new team for long. Westbrook, who was dealt from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal, could work to pursue a buyout once the trade is complete. And there are teams seemingly already lining up for the nine-time All-Star if he indeed hits the open market.
Payton Pritchard Open To Celtics Trading Him At Deadline

It’s no secret that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wishes he had a larger role on the floor this season. Pritchard’s playing time has been a casualty of a deep and talented Celtics team that has NBA title aspirations. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-low 12.6 minutes per game.
Enes Freedom Takes Shot At LeBron James After Lakers Star Breaks NBA Record

Not everyone in the basketball community celebrated LeBron James on Tuesday night when the Lakers star notched another crowning achievement. Congratulatory messages on social media were delivered in abundance for James, whose 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena made him the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. But there was one noteworthy post on the opposite end of the spectrum from Enes Freedom, who’s developed a knack for trying to spoil others’ moments by loudly promoting his own agenda.
Bruins Linked To Expensive Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline

It’s hard to make an argument that the Boston Bruins, who are on a historic pace through 51 games played, need make any moves at the NHL trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t, however. While the Bruins were clearly the best team in the NHL through...
Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor

Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again. The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer. “Let... The post Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Suffers Facial Injury, Ruled Out Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — As if they weren’t shorthanded enough, the Celtics lost yet another starter on Wednesday night. The Celtics officially ruled Jaylen Brown out for the second half of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. In the closing minutes of the first half, Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum before immediately grabbing at his face. After making it back to his feet, Brown swiftly made his way back to Boston’s locker room, failing to return for the second half.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Update Following Facial Fracture

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is expected to miss some time with a facial injury, but he’s already gearing up for his return. Brown took an errant Jayson Tatum elbow to the face Wednesday night, quickly exiting the floor not to return for the remainder of the night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium would later report the extent of the injury, calling it a “facial fracture” and calling for the 26-year-old to miss extended time.
LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For NBA Scoring Record

The NBA has a new all-time scoring leader, as LeBron James passed fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to secure the record Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James broke the record with a turnaround jumper, breaking the record that Abdul-Jabbar has held for nearly 39 years. James’...
