Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 player props: A.J. Brown among top options
Super Bowl 57 is only a few days away, so the time has come to break down the various player props for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll kick things off with the Eagles, who have several talented playmakers on both sides of the ball, but we’re going to focus on their offense since the majority of player props involve passing, rushing and receiving statistics.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. Sports Museum adds Franco Harris' rings to exhibit ahead of Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is on the minds of all sports fans with the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set for Sunday in Arizona. For those wishing to bask in the ’70s Steelers Super Bowl glory days, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in the Strip District has added a ring collection from late Steelers running back Franco Harris to its Super Steelers exhibit.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry’s Super Bowl 57 Picks: Battle tested, best player on planet, better coach. Seems easy.
The 2022 football season started off with a long, happy bang, then we rode the roller coaster, got back on the tracks and went through the playoffs on a road as bumpy as one alongside a New Orleans levee. Put it all together, and as Frank Sinatra once said, “It...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
City of Philadelphia joins growing list of school districts delaying opening on Super Bowl Monday
Several school districts in the greater Philadelphia suburbs and southern New Jersey made headlines last week after announcing a two-hour delayed opening on Super Bowl Monday, so students and staff could stay up late to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play in Super Bowl LVII. And, Wednesday, officials from the School...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Pitt, Aliquippa star Darrelle Revis headlines Pro Football Hall of Fame class
PHOENIX — Lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis, a former star at Pitt and Aliquippa, and six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Super Bowl is about more than a football game
The Super Bowl is uniquely American. Many who care little about football watch in the context of it being a social event. The Monday after should be a national holiday. Call it Joe Namath Day. (More later.) Never mind the game: The Super Bowl’s peripheral audience is into the commercials,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Stars missing in Clippers-Bucks but certainly not on PGA Tour: Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 10
The odds: -106 The book: FanDuel Sportsbook. Time/TV: 10:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass) Our take: We’ve said in this space before that the schedule can be a hugely important factor in betting on NBA games. Teams playing back-to-backs, in particular, often focus their efforts on getting a split in those games. The Milwaukee Bucks are better than an average team, of course, but this spot — two straight nights in Los Angeles — cries out for that strategy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL MVP award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Late-night NBA special in Utah and player prop best bets
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Feb. 8:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: NFL experts debate Kenny Pickett's ceiling; J.J. Watt declares his Steelers fandom; Roger Goodell backs refs
Thursday’s “First Call” features a declaration of Pittsburgh Steelers loyalty from a retired All-Pro. Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses the state of NFL officiating. There are differing opinions on a comparison for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. And LeBron James celebrates the 500th win for Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot.
Tribune-Review
It's not easy being an Eagles fan in Steelers country, but that hasn't deterred these Philadelphia-area transplants
They literally wear their allegiance on their sleeves — Philadelphia fans who proudly sport their teams’ colors despite living in Black and Gold country. That often comes with what they described as good-natured ribbing from their Pittsburgh neighbors — which they’re happy to return in favor — over who has sports superiority.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
JuJu Smith-Schuster, other new WRs helped Chiefs reach Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of the NFL’s most dynamic receivers when Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. The loss did nothing to slow them down. Kansas City revamped its receiving group in the offseason, and the new players quickly meshed with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills' Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors show
PHOENIX — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin’s life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them. Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night,...
