The odds: -106 The book: FanDuel Sportsbook. Time/TV: 10:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass) Our take: We’ve said in this space before that the schedule can be a hugely important factor in betting on NBA games. Teams playing back-to-backs, in particular, often focus their efforts on getting a split in those games. The Milwaukee Bucks are better than an average team, of course, but this spot — two straight nights in Los Angeles — cries out for that strategy.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO