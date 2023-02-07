ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 player props: A.J. Brown among top options

Super Bowl 57 is only a few days away, so the time has come to break down the various player props for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll kick things off with the Eagles, who have several talented playmakers on both sides of the ball, but we’re going to focus on their offense since the majority of player props involve passing, rushing and receiving statistics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. Sports Museum adds Franco Harris' rings to exhibit ahead of Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is on the minds of all sports fans with the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set for Sunday in Arizona. For those wishing to bask in the ’70s Steelers Super Bowl glory days, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in the Strip District has added a ring collection from late Steelers running back Franco Harris to its Super Steelers exhibit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Super Bowl is about more than a football game

The Super Bowl is uniquely American. Many who care little about football watch in the context of it being a social event. The Monday after should be a national holiday. Call it Joe Namath Day. (More later.) Never mind the game: The Super Bowl’s peripheral audience is into the commercials,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Stars missing in Clippers-Bucks but certainly not on PGA Tour: Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 10

The odds: -106 The book: FanDuel Sportsbook. Time/TV: 10:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass) Our take: We’ve said in this space before that the schedule can be a hugely important factor in betting on NBA games. Teams playing back-to-backs, in particular, often focus their efforts on getting a split in those games. The Milwaukee Bucks are better than an average team, of course, but this spot — two straight nights in Los Angeles — cries out for that strategy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL MVP award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
KANSAS CITY, MO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Late-night NBA special in Utah and player prop best bets

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Feb. 8:
UTAH STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: NFL experts debate Kenny Pickett's ceiling; J.J. Watt declares his Steelers fandom; Roger Goodell backs refs

Thursday’s “First Call” features a declaration of Pittsburgh Steelers loyalty from a retired All-Pro. Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses the state of NFL officiating. There are differing opinions on a comparison for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. And LeBron James celebrates the 500th win for Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

It's not easy being an Eagles fan in Steelers country, but that hasn't deterred these Philadelphia-area transplants

They literally wear their allegiance on their sleeves — Philadelphia fans who proudly sport their teams’ colors despite living in Black and Gold country. That often comes with what they described as good-natured ribbing from their Pittsburgh neighbors — which they’re happy to return in favor — over who has sports superiority.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bills' Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors show

PHOENIX — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin’s life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them. Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night,...

