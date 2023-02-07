Conductor Julian Smith has died at the age of 78. Long associated with the Cardiff Sing of the World Competition, the organization released a statement noting, “we are very much saddened to report the death of Julian Smith, who for many years selected the singers who would take part in our competition, and acted as Music Adviser. His wisdom, support and friendliness was invaluable to those young singers who travelled from all over the globe to Cardiff. We send our condolences to his family and friends. He’ll be much missed.”

