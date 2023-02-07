Read full article on original website
Cape Town Opera to Present ‘Master Class’
Cape Town Opera is set to present “Master Class” this February. The showcase will feature Sandra Prinsloo as Maria Callas in a production by Cape Town Opera Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar. Musical direction will be provided by José Dias, who will also act and play the piano. The showcase will feature music by Verdi, Puccini, and Bellini, with artists such as Brittany Smith and CTO’s Judith Neilson Young Artists Alida Scheepers and Tylor Lamani.
Works & Process to Present ‘Champion’
Works & Process at the Guggenheim is set to present “Champion,” an opera by Terence Blanchard and Michael Cristofer on March 20, 2023. The event will feature performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work’s forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
Leah Hawkins to Headline 2023 Marian Anderson Vocal Award Recital
Leah Hawkins is set to perform in the Marian Anderson Vocal Award Recital at The Kennedy Center on Feb. 12, 2023. The soprano, who is this year’s recipient of the major honor, will perform music by Hairston, Wagner, Poulenc, Copland, Grant Still, Ashbourne, and the Kennedy Center premiere of Barnes’ “Proverbs.”
Martin Luther Clark Joins Sempre Artists
Sempre Artists has announced that Martin Luther Clark has joined for General Management. Clark recently created the role of CJ in the world premiere of “The Factotum” at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. This season he returns to the Lyric’s stage for “Proximity,” the company’s production of three one-act operas, and returns to the Tulsa Opera. He also sings at the Aldeburgh Festival this summer.
Gustavo Dudamel Named Next New York Philharmonic Music Director
The New York Philharmonic has announced that Gustavo Dudamel will become the Orchestra’s next Music and Artistic Director. The organization said that during the 2026–27 season, Dudamel will begin a five-year term, becoming the 27th conductor to preside over the NY Phil. Dudamel will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2025–26 season.
Teatro Donizetti to Present ‘Raffa in the Sky’
The Donizetti Theatre Foundation is set to present “Raffa in the Sky” in September 2023. The new opera is commissioned by the Donizetti Theatre Foundation for Bergamo-Brescia Italian Capitals of Culture 2023 to composer Lamberto Curtoni on a libretto by Renata Ciaravino and Alberto Mattioli from an idea by Francesco Micheli.
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Salome’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced cast changes for its production of “Salome.”. The company said that Jennifer Holloway will sing the title role on Feb. 8, replacing Malin Byström. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Koch will replace Iain Paterson in the role of Jochanaan. Holloway has performed at the Teatro Colón,...
Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò to Present ‘Furiosus’
Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at New York University is set to present the North American premiere of “Furiosus.”. The new opera in two acts was inspired by “Orlando Furioso” and will be presented on Feb. 16, 2023 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York.
Northern Ireland Opera to Present ‘Tosca’
The Northern Ireland Opera has announced a new production of Puccini’s “Tosca,” directed by Artistic Director Cameron Menzies. The opera, which will open at Belfast’s Grand Opera House will be performed from Sept. 9 through 16, 2023. In a statement, Artistic Director Cameron Menzies said, “After...
Zachary James Leads ‘Some Enchanted Evening’
Zachary James is set to team up with voices from the West End, Broadway, and the English National Opera for a limited one-night-only event to benefit Soup Kitchen London and Maestra UK. The evening set to be performed on March 5, 2023 at Wonderville is entitled “Some Enchanted Evening” and...
Julia Bullock, Kelly O’Connor, Ana María Martínez Headline Grand Teton Music Festival 2023 Season
The Grand Teton Music Festival has announced its 2023 season, which runs between June 30 and August 19, 2023. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. Soprano Julia Bullock will headline Berlioz’s “Les Nuits d’Été” with the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra,...
Royal Opera House & Staatsoper Berlin Announce Conductor Changes for ‘Don Carlo’ Productions
The Royal Opera House and Staatsoper Berlin have announced conductor changes for their productions of “Don Carlo.”. Conductor Daniele Rustioni will no longer conduct the production of the Verdi opera in London, instead taking over the Staatsoper Berlin’s “Don Carlo” which was originally set to be conducted by Daniel Barenboim. In his stead, Bertrand de Billy will lead the Royal Opera House production.
Chautauqua Opera Company & Conservatory Unveils 2023 Season
Chautauqua Opera Company and Conservatory has announced its 2023 season. The season kicks off with “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Steven Osgood conducts and Dennis Whiteheard Darling directs. The opera stars Kevin Burdette, Eve Gigliotti, Amanda Lynn Bottoms, Arnold Livingston Geis, Michael Colman, Angela Yam, Louis Tiemann, Felix Aguilar Tomlinson, and Brian Jeffers.
Will Liverman, Nicholas Nestorak, Scarlett Strallen Headline 2023 Princeton Festival
Princeton Symphony Orchestra has announced its plans for the 2023 Princeton Festival. The Princeton Festival, which runs between June 9-25, will feature a wide range of events. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Opera fans will get a chance to...
Obituary: Conductor Julian Smith Dies at 78
Conductor Julian Smith has died at the age of 78. Long associated with the Cardiff Sing of the World Competition, the organization released a statement noting, “we are very much saddened to report the death of Julian Smith, who for many years selected the singers who would take part in our competition, and acted as Music Adviser. His wisdom, support and friendliness was invaluable to those young singers who travelled from all over the globe to Cardiff. We send our condolences to his family and friends. He’ll be much missed.”
DePaul University Announces February Concerts
The DePaul University School of Music in Chicago has announced its slate of February performances. Here is a look at the vocal performances of the month. Under the direction of faculty member Eric Esparza, Director of Choral Studies, the DePaul Concert Choir and Ensemble 20+ take the stage together. The concert will be performed at the Gannon Concert Hall.
Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo to Showcase ‘Tosca’
The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo is set to present Puccini’s “Tosca” in a production by Pedro Salazar. The production, which opens on Feb. 24, 2023, will star Martina Serafin in the title role alongside Fabián Veloz as Scarpia. Adam Smith stars as Cavaradossi with other cast members including Jacobo Ochoa, Manuel Franco, Camil Mendoza, Valeriano Lancha, and Julián Usama. Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducts.
Joshua Blue & Kara Goodrich Lead Opera Philadelphia’s ‘La Bohème’
Opera Philadelphia closes its 2022-23 season with a bold staging of Puccini’s “La Bohème” that reverses the order of the famed opera. Following its premiere at the Detroit Opera, Yuval Sharon will bring his production of Puccini’s most famous work which presents the opera starting with Act four and ending with Act one.
Bampton Classical Opera to Open 30th Season with Salieri’s ‘La fiera di Venezia’
On July 21, 2023, Bampton Classical Opera will open its 30th Anniversary Season with Antonio Salieri’s “La fiera di Venezia.”. This production will feature a new English translation by Gilly French, with the performances conducted by Thomas Blunt and directed by Jeremy Gray. Premiering in 1772, “La fiera di Venezia” is the sixth opera by Salieri and among the most popular of his works, garnering performances across Europe. This will be the fourth time Bampton Classical Opera stages one of the composer’s musical comedies.
Handel and Haydn Society Announces New Fellowship
The Handel and Haydn Society has announced the H+H Stone Fellowship, a prestigious fellowship for emerging musicians pursuing careers in period instrument performance of Baroque and Classical music. The new Fellowship will foster the development of early-career musicians whose socio-cultural identities have been historically underrepresented in the field. The fellowship...
