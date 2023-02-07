ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
operawire.com

Gustavo Dudamel Named Next New York Philharmonic Music Director

The New York Philharmonic has announced that Gustavo Dudamel will become the Orchestra’s next Music and Artistic Director. The organization said that during the 2026–27 season, Dudamel will begin a five-year term, becoming the 27th conductor to preside over the NY Phil. Dudamel will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2025–26 season.
