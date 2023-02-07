The New York Philharmonic has announced that Gustavo Dudamel will become the Orchestra’s next Music and Artistic Director. The organization said that during the 2026–27 season, Dudamel will begin a five-year term, becoming the 27th conductor to preside over the NY Phil. Dudamel will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2025–26 season.

