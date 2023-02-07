ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Ptricky
2d ago

The companies responsible are always allowed to control the narrative. You don’t have to be a conspiracy nut to feel like they’re keeping information from people.

marie g
3d ago

This is a tragedy on so many levels for the residents, employees & business owners of EP & surrounding areas. OHIO needs to be PROACTIVE in getting the support these people need. Everything in that area is contaminated, and you could not get me to believe otherwise. From immediate relocation funds, food & personal necessities, and Immediate unemployment benefits for those affected. I believe that the entire area will be considered a Brownfield site & NFS needs to be held financially accountable for it. Unfortunately, it will be years before we know what happened, and the affected community does not have years to put their lives on hold waiting for a washed-down report. They need support, now!

Suzanne Tulk
3d ago

what's to hide? you can see and smell the danger. everything isn't a conspiracy.

