San Antonio, TX

Border county says recent human smuggling arrests involve SA women

The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
paisano-online.com

San Antonio wakes up, no stylist

The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

