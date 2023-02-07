Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Father of Uvalde shooting survivor encourages potential blood donors
SAN ANTONIO – The gift of blood helped save the life of a girl after the Robb Elementary School shooting last year, according to her father. Now, he’s making it his mission to pay it forward. Ruben Zamora was unable to give blood as planned, but he is...
'Just beyond comprehension': Men caught on camera taking AC unit
SAN ANTONIO — New video recorded during last week's winter storm captures two men hauling away an air conditioner unit in broad daylight. The homeowner says he did what he was told and stayed home during the winter weather. He was inside as his unit was taken, and he didn't hear a thing.
KSAT 12
San Antonio family seeks answers from son’s friends about his death
SAN ANTONIO – The friends of a murdered teen said they were the victims of an attempted robbery. But, the teen’s family said their story doesn’t seem to add up. Viene Heredia said her son Jonathan Heredia, 18, was a kind-hearted human, humble in nature. Jonathan, the...
hstoday.us
ERO San Antonio Removes Honduran Fugitive Wanted for Homicide in His Home Country
Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Antonio, with assistance from ERO Honduras and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement task force, removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive wanted in Honduras for homicide on Jan. 27. Wilmer Manuel Castro Murillo, 44, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodents, roaches, hazardous chemicals lead to health violations for SA restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections of some San Antonio restaurants uncovered all kinds of gross violations -- from rodent droppings and roaches to bottles of hazardous chemicals that have no business being in a restaurant. Little Caesars. Little Caesars, located in the 2700 block of SW Military Drive,...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online
That's the question being debated by people on the San Antonio forum on Reddit, and there seems to be a general condense on the worst few. User reptocraddick asked, "what's your least favorite road in the city, and why is it Bandera?" While the cheeky question alluded to their answer, other people soon weighed in.
San Antonio is holding body cam video of Councilman Perry, report says
City attorneys are arguing to not release more footage.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
The Big Payback: San Antonio's high-profile police misconduct cases could start costing taxpayers
Over the past 10 years, the City of San Antonio paid out a total of $1,566,300 to settle claims of police brutality and misconduct, according to documents obtained by the Current.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
Motorcyclist hits two people crossing street, killing one
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist hit a couple while they were crossing the street, injuring all three of them, according to police. The incident occurred in the intersection of West Martin and General McMullen on the west side of town just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. An SAPD sergeant at...
Teens killed by fentanyl are showing up on Texas billboards
CONVERSE, Texas — At 17 years old, Danica Kaprosy was struggling with insomnia and food allergies that caused her pain. While her family tried to find alternatives to strong pain medications, she eventually decided to meet someone she found online to get some Percocet. But the pill she took...
news4sanantonio.com
Border county says recent human smuggling arrests involve SA women
The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
KTSA
Woman hit by car while riding scooter through downtown San Antonio intersection
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was riding an electric scooter in downtown San Antonio is in the hospital after she was hit by a car. It was around 10 P.M. Thursday when the woman failed to stop at the intersection of East Commerce and Navarro. Police...
'Make sure doors are locked,' officials say, as they search for man who escaped ICE custody at processing center
KARNES COUNTY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from ICE's custody at the immigration processing center. It happened just after midnight on Thursday. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him. Authorities say Alejandro...
paisano-online.com
San Antonio wakes up, no stylist
The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'We’re doing everything we can to stay open': Construction negatively affecting San Antonio's oldest bike shop
SAN ANTONIO — Hank Estrada owns Charles A. James Bike Co., the oldest bike shop in San Antonio. “Just turned 103 years old,” Estrada said. “I want to keep the store going still. I don’t want to see it shut down. We’re doing everything we can to stay open.”
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
