ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

White Rhino Shot to Death in Florida One Day After Arriving at Safari Park

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission completed a report on its investigation into the killing of a white rhino at Wild Florida, a drive-through safari park in Kenansville, Florida. Investigators found that the animal was shot to death after it escaped its enclosure, just a day after its arrival at the park last September.
KENANSVILLE, NC
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Deadliest Shark Attack Beaches in America Revealed

A recent study analyzing surf fatalities, shark attacks, and hurricanes revealed the deadliest beaches in the United States. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, a whopping seven of them are in Florida. Who doesn’t love a beach vacation? The hot sun, the cool, rolling waves, the soft sand...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Whiskey Riff

Wild Horse Stomps The Tar Out Of An Alligator In Florida State Park

Rule #1: don’t mess with the babies. A few years back, a group of friends enjoyed their hike in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park south of Gainesville, Florida, when they witnessed something incredibly rare, yet very on-brand for Florida… Only in Florida will you see a wild horse stomp the piss out of a gator as you meander around, snapping pics for your Instagram. Obviously, this crew got more than they bargained for as the great outdoors delivered a heavyweight showdown, […] The post Wild Horse Stomps The Tar Out Of An Alligator In Florida State Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents

MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many  of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website

If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy