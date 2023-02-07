If you received a tax rebate from the Internal Revenue Service during 2022, you may want to wait on filing your taxes. Though you are technically allowed to start filing taxes ahead of the April 18, 2023, deadline, the IRS is advising millions of Americans to delay filing their taxes this year, including residents in the Palmetto State. South Carolina is one of 18 states that sent rebate or refund checks to taxpayers last year to help with the cost of inflation and skyrocketing gas prices as well as provide additional economic relief, but the federal agency is still trying to determine if the refund and rebate payments should be classified as taxable income, per The State.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO