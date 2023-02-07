Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Black Business Extravaganza in Berkeley Co. to bring owners together
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Black History Month, the Berkeley County Library Systems are hosting a Black Business Extravaganza on Saturday. Any local Black-owned businesses are encouraged to sign up and attend to meet other professionals in the industry and to share and brainstorm ideas. The event...
live5news.com
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
Some concerned with Ridgeville development plan
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]
live5news.com
Charleston’s bike share program sees significant growth since launch
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City officials are looking to expand its bike share program after what they are describing as a successful launch last May. The city’s bike share vendor, Lime, which places neon green-colored bikes and scooters across town, said that more than 30,000 riders have made more than 65,000 trips since the program’s launch. Lime estimates those trips have replaced more than 16,000 car trips and saved around 1,500 gallons of gas.
live5news.com
City of North Charleston considering new district, re-zone at old Navy base
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston will consider an ordinance creating a new zoning district Thursday night at the site of a former Navy Base. The Navy Base Redevelopment District would establish a mixed-use urban area that will provide office, retail, entertainment, civic and public uses, as well as a variety of urban housing choices for the region.
live5news.com
Union Pier redevelopment breakdown, historical foundation weighs in on proposal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At the end of January, the South Carolina Ports Authority and its partner Lowe Development officially submitted a proposal for redeveloping Union Pier to the City of Charleston. The nearly 65 acres would be transformed into a mixed-use neighborhood with green space, housing and some office...
crbjbizwire.com
Global Manufacturer Turns to Berenyi for its First-of-its-Kind Design-Build Project
CHARLESTON, SC - Berenyi, South Carolina’s leading industrial and commercial design- build firm, announces that it is moving forward with the next phase of construction to retrofit Symrise’s current facility in Goose Creek, SC, and build a cleanroom environment that accommodates the global manufacture’s first fully automated filling station in North America. Construction commenced last fall after Berenyi completed the design phase of its multi-year contract awarded in 2020 by Symrise, a global food additives and fragrance company with facilities here in the Lowcountry.
WIS-TV
Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns for forest management and wildfire risk reduction in South Carolina communities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service specialists have begun conducting prescribed burns throughout South Carolina’s Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest’s to improve habitat and reduce wildfire threat. According to a press release the planned burns will be conducted over the next...
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
myclintonnews.com
SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)
Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
multihousingnews.com
Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing
The investment backs the firm's latest project with Prestwick Development. ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed on $23 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the development of Bridge Creek Pointe, a three-building, 90-unit garden-style affordable housing community located at 1 Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg, S.C. Monarch is partnering with Prestwick Development for the project’s planning. The community is expected to open in April 2024.
live5news.com
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools approves first phase of renovation plans
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry school district is renovating the old and building new facilities to keep up with growth they’re seeing in schools. The Berkeley County School Board has approved phase one of their capital building program, which includes immediate steps on constructing new schools and renovating current buildings.
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
greenvillejournal.com
Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC
In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
iheart.com
South Carolina Rebate Checks Could Be Taxable By The IRS
If you received a tax rebate from the Internal Revenue Service during 2022, you may want to wait on filing your taxes. Though you are technically allowed to start filing taxes ahead of the April 18, 2023, deadline, the IRS is advising millions of Americans to delay filing their taxes this year, including residents in the Palmetto State. South Carolina is one of 18 states that sent rebate or refund checks to taxpayers last year to help with the cost of inflation and skyrocketing gas prices as well as provide additional economic relief, but the federal agency is still trying to determine if the refund and rebate payments should be classified as taxable income, per The State.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
live5news.com
Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Everything But the Groom
First comes the proposal, then the excitement and finally…the price tag. The wedding industry suffered a significant setback during Covid, but 2022 has brought a major resurgence. According to wedding planning website The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in South Carolina is $26,000, though Charleston comes in a bit above that figure. Because of this, it is important to understand what goes into planning the wedding, what the local price points are and where to begin looking. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.
