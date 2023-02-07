ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot

By Addy Bink
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $747 million was up for grabs Monday night after no ticket was able to match the numbers drawn on Saturday. If your ticket matches the latest numbers drawn, seen below, you’ll have won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history .

The jackpot hasn’t been won since November 19, giving way for the prize to grow to be the ninth-largest lottery prize in history . Powerball officials say the jackpot has a cash value of $403.1 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, February 6: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2X.

Didn’t win the jackpot? You may still have won money

Without a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot could become the fourth-largest in game history , edging out a prize won in Massachusetts in 2017. Surpassing that prize (it’s roughly $12 million shy of doing so) would also make the current jackpot the eighth-largest in U.S. history .

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials . While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize .

Where are jackpots most frequently won?

Whether the Powerball jackpot rolls again or is won Monday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

