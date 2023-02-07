ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

( KXNET ) — Grand Forks’ city council voted unanimously to cancel the Fufeng Project.

According to a news release, the Fufeng project was the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project that was planned to be built outside Grand Forks by the Air Force Base.

The City of Grand Forks continued to operate over the last 16 months in due diligence while waiting for an official response from the Federal Government.

Construction was passed during the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which ultimately concluded that Fufeng USA’s acquisition of property in the city was not within the jurisdictional purview of the national security agency.

The federal government has requested the city’s help in stopping the Fufeng project as geo-political tensions have greatly increased since the initial announcement of the project.

What North Dakotans think about the Chinese Spy Balloon

The only remedies the city has to meet are to refuse to connect industrial infrastructure and deny building permits.

The mayor of Grand Forks requested those remedies be undertaken and the project be stopped, pending city council approval.

These actions do not affect the land ownership as the company will still legally own the land they have purchased.

The response from the Federal Government during the process can only be viewed as slow and contradictory.

This directive leaves open the question of other entities with Chinese connections across the nation, including Grand Forks’ Cirrus Aircraft site location and Chinese students and professors at the University of North Dakota.

KX News

KX News

