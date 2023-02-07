Powerball: Winning numbers for $747M jackpot
CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s that time again — Powerball just drew Monday night’s winning numbers for the estimated $747 million jackpot.
The winning numbers are: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and Powerball 7. The Power Play is 2X.
There's a $403.1 million cash value.
No one has hit the jackpot since Nov. 19, when a Kansas player won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.
The winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.
Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you're looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here .
