Phillipsburg, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Warren Hills lightweights strike gold to capture N2 G3 sectional wrestling title

Before Wednesday night’s match, a very young Warren Hills supporter sitting in the first row of the stands held up a sign saying “Josh Lee’s #1 Fan”. After the way Lee wrestled in the Blue Streaks’ 41-21 over Cranford in the North 2 Group 3 final in front of a raucous crowd in the Warren Hills gym Wednesday night, the little guy, who Lee coached at a youth wrestling class, might have some heavy competition for that honor.
WARREN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Dogged takedown defense on display for Nazareth wrestling in PIAA 3A 1st round win

Nazareth freshman Brayden Zuercher was unfazed by the magnitude of wrestling at Hershey. Zuercher displayed uncanny poise, and his ever improving conditioning, as he rode out Delaware Valley senior A.J. Dierksen in the third period of a 1-0 decision win at 160 pounds during the Blue Eagles’ 48-15 victory in the PIAA Class 3A first round match Thursday night.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Youth center in Phillipsburg expands

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Why Eagles star Jason Kelce belongs on the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore | Politi

PHOENIX — If the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII, there should be a new faced carved into the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore. Jason Kelce will put himself up there with the greatest athletes in this city’s history, metaphorically chiseled in stone with with his long shaggy beard and the green Mummers hat he made famous during his raucous victory parade speech a few years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend

While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Super Bowl 2023: Why ex-MVP running back likes the Eagles’ run game heading into Sunday

PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.
DALLAS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday

EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Owners have 90 days to ‘stabilize’ historic Phillipsburg hotel, officials say

A Phillipsburg landmark turned eyesore was given 90 days on Tuesday to be returned to some sort of a former glory or consider demolition. Town officials ordered PAR Holdings 17 LLC, which owns 17 Union Square, adjacent to the free bridge, to make improvements to the hundred-plus-year-old property that would make it suitable for another review, a spokesperson for the town said.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
