Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Lehigh’s Frinzi steps into wrestling lineup with eye for improvement
Luca Frinzi knew he was on call. “I didn’t start the year being the guy in the lineup,” said the Lehigh sophomore 165-pounder and a Bethlehem Catholic graduate. “But I knew I very well could be at any point. I kept in my mind, I had to stay ready and take advantage of any opportunity given to me.”
Warren Hills lightweights strike gold to capture N2 G3 sectional wrestling title
Before Wednesday night’s match, a very young Warren Hills supporter sitting in the first row of the stands held up a sign saying “Josh Lee’s #1 Fan”. After the way Lee wrestled in the Blue Streaks’ 41-21 over Cranford in the North 2 Group 3 final in front of a raucous crowd in the Warren Hills gym Wednesday night, the little guy, who Lee coached at a youth wrestling class, might have some heavy competition for that honor.
Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers take alternate route to 3A state dual rout
They’re the Bethlehem Catholic alternates. Riley Hughes. George Pavis. Marco Frinzi. James Deluise. Nico Spezza. Dario Cruz. They’re too good to be called “backups”. They certainly aren’t “junior varsity”. “B team” sounds like an insult. What they are highly skilled and...
Dogged takedown defense on display for Nazareth wrestling in PIAA 3A 1st round win
Nazareth freshman Brayden Zuercher was unfazed by the magnitude of wrestling at Hershey. Zuercher displayed uncanny poise, and his ever improving conditioning, as he rode out Delaware Valley senior A.J. Dierksen in the third period of a 1-0 decision win at 160 pounds during the Blue Eagles’ 48-15 victory in the PIAA Class 3A first round match Thursday night.
Job well done: Saucon Valley roars back to deck United in 2A state wrestling duals
Saucon Valley punched into the Giant Center and did a solid full day’s work Thursday afternoon at the PIAA 2A team wrestling championship in Hershey. “Basically, we came in with a job to do,” Panther junior Landon Beckowski said. Job well done. Saucon Valley, the District 11 runner-up,...
Find the EPC and Colonial League basketball brackets here
The fields have been finalized for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and Colonial League basketball tournaments. The EPC boys and girls tourneys will once again return to the PPL Center in Allentown for semifinal and championship action. The Emmaus boys (18-4 overall, 14-2 league) and Easton girls (22-0, 16-0) claimed top...
Pen Argyl girls basketball beats Bangor for 11th straight win as Morro piles up 30 points
The first quarter was a sign of things to come for Pen Argyl senior guard/forward Jill Morro on Tuesday night. Morro scored all 11 of the Green Knights’ points in the opening quarter and then kept up the offensive success throughout the road game against rival Bangor. The senior...
WFMZ-TV Online
Youth center in Phillipsburg expands
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
Hunterdon County’s Milford Borough wracked by killing of councilman
The small rivertown borough of Milford in Hunterdon County is reeling from the death of local councilman Russell Heller, who was shot and killed Wednesday by a former PSE&G co-worker in the parking lot of a company building where he worked in Somerset County. Milford is a place where “everyone...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Why Eagles star Jason Kelce belongs on the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore | Politi
PHOENIX — If the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII, there should be a new faced carved into the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore. Jason Kelce will put himself up there with the greatest athletes in this city’s history, metaphorically chiseled in stone with with his long shaggy beard and the green Mummers hat he made famous during his raucous victory parade speech a few years ago.
State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend
While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
Where did Eagles’ Howie Roseman — the NFL’s cockiest GM — get his fearlessness? Why, New Jersey, of course
Howie Roseman stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, his dark brown hair soaked, sweat pouring down his face. He gasped for air. Everyone looked at him, alone out there, waiting for the next challenger. Another kid stepped forward. Roseman locked eyes with him. And then they wrestled. The...
Super Bowl 2023: Why ex-MVP running back likes the Eagles’ run game heading into Sunday
PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey highlight Thursday’s practice pool report | 4 observations
TEMPE, Ariz. – For the second time this week, the Eagles made their way onto the practice fields of the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Three days from the biggest game of the year, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday
EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
Owners have 90 days to ‘stabilize’ historic Phillipsburg hotel, officials say
A Phillipsburg landmark turned eyesore was given 90 days on Tuesday to be returned to some sort of a former glory or consider demolition. Town officials ordered PAR Holdings 17 LLC, which owns 17 Union Square, adjacent to the free bridge, to make improvements to the hundred-plus-year-old property that would make it suitable for another review, a spokesperson for the town said.
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
