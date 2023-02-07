ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Hard questions: how parents can talk to kids about mental health

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yDI0_0kejqDJt00

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Cornell elementary school will be closed on Tuesday after a body was found on school grounds.

It appears the dead person took their own life.

Okemos schools superintendent John Hood says they do not believe they had any connection to Cornell or Okemos Schools.

However, it’s possible students in 3rd-grade classrooms might have witnessed the scene

School officials say they’ve contacted those parents and guardians.

After situations like this, having a conversation with your kids about mental health, depression and suicide prevention can often be difficult.
But an expert says what matters is that they know you’re there for them.

“I think the very first thing that parents can do is to assure their children that they are safe. That they are there for them. They see them and they have their backs,” said clinical social worker, Jan Bidwell.

She says discussing mental health with children can be challenging. but doing so can save a life.

After a traumatic event, she suggests guiding a kid’s understanding.

“What have they heard, kids talk so they will have heard about it. But what they make of it? How did this happen? And then really really listen to what they say. Then I would ask the parents to not shy away from asking the hard questions,” she said.

Those hard questions can include asking them if they have thought about hurting themselves or felt so frustrated that they wanted to “give up”.

She says these talks can open the door and remind kids to care for one another.

“We emphasize with kids that if anyone tells you they want to hurt themselves. You’re not being a bad friend if you go to your parents or your teacher, you’re being a good friend,” she said.

Bidwell says parents should be curious and ask questions to find out how their child really feels.
She says these check-ins are also important during the teenage years. This becomes especially important if they start new medications like antidepressants.

“I think you need to be honest with them that the doctor said you may have more energy but you won’t really feel happier for four to six weeks so tell me how you’re feeling,” said Bidwell.

Bidwell suggests asking questions and having loved ones share more about how they feel.

Finally, she says not to wait if someone is saying they want to hurt themselves and to get help right away from a professional.

If you need help talking to your kids about this incident, click here .

For more mental health services, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Tuesday was an emotional day for hundreds of families across Michigan after a major scare at Okemos High School, Jackson High School, and six other districts. Dozens of police officers swarmed the buildings on reports of an active shooter at the schools. Those reports turned out to be false, but the scare […]
OKEMOS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Okemos community bounces back after shocking week

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Thursday was the first day back for students and staff at Okemos High School since a fake report of an active shooter in the building on Tuesday. It was one of eight across the state. Thursday’s welcome back went into the night as administrators made three girls’ basketball games free. For […]
OKEMOS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections. Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Center Square

Michigan bill aims to ease substitute teaching requirements

(The Center Square) – A bill introduced in Lansing aims to make it easier for Michigan schools to hire substitute teachers. Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, introduced House Bill 4038, which aims to allow a district employee to substitute teach under certain conditions, without having 60 college credits. Currently, a substitute teacher needs 60 college credits and state certification. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

South Korean highschoolers visit LCC

New tech allows 911 callers to give dispatch access …. New tech allows 911 callers to give dispatch access to phone camera. Okemos hosts free basketball game with food for community. Okemos hosts free basketball game with food for community. Okemos schools host basketball and pizza night 5p. Okemos schools...
OKEMOS, MI
Michigan Advance

Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board

A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Police assess their response to fake Okemos shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s the call that every parent and police officer dreads: a school shooting in their city or town. It happened in Okemos as well as seven other districts across Michigan. Thankfully, the calls were a hoax. And now that it’s over, police had a chance to assess their response to a […]
OKEMOS, MI
WLNS

WLNS

28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy