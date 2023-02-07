ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

fox35orlando.com

Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney

A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act

The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
ORLANDO, FL

