Winter Garden to buy Colonial Drive property for bus lot, propses land swap
A Winter Garden community could claim a victory tonight after fighting to keep Orange County Public Schools from building a school bus lot next to their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
WESH
Majority of Flagler County school employees' votes on survey were against staff being armed on campus
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An overwhelming number of Flagler County school employees don't want to be armed on campus, according to a recent survey conducted by the school district. The district is considering two different guardian program models to supplement school resource deputies. One of the models, arming teachers...
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
mynews13.com
Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
wmfe.org
DeSantis says bill replacing Disney's Reedy Creek means 'a new sheriff in town'
Republican leaders in Florida laid out their expectations Wednesday for a bill to replace Disney's self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District near Orlando. The bill — House Bill 9B — is making its way through a special session. At a press conference in Ocla, Gov. Ron DeSantis said "there's...
$200M: The next decade of hope for Washington Shores
For the past 20 years, I’ve been fighting the status quo in Washington Shores. And through the Hope Center West community development initiative, we’ve come a long way in bringing transformation and hope to the disenfranchised neighborhood I grew up in.
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
fox35orlando.com
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
villages-news.com
Attorney proposes solution for abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages
A solution has been proposed for the longstanding problem of abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages. Attorney Kevin Stone, who serves as counsel to the Amenity Authority Committee and the Village Center Community Development District, said Wednesday he is working on a potential solution to the problem. “The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
WESH
New I-4 interchange planned to help alleviate traffic congestion in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new loop ramp and the extension of the I-4 express lanes are planned to help with traffic near State Route 535, FDOT says. On Wednesday evening, FDOT officials held a public meeting at Floridays Resort Orlando to discuss the design and plan for the project.
UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act
The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
fox35orlando.com
Student in custody after knife reported on Lake Brantley High School campus, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A student is in custody after police says a knife was reported on the campus of Lake Brantley High School on Friday. According to school officials, Lake Brantley High was placed on a Code Yellow while police searched the campus. In a message sent to parents,...
Orlando police investigating carjacking near I-4 and Princeton St.
Orlando Police are investigating a carjacking near downtown Orlando. Police are in the parking lot of a 7-11 at the corner of Princeton St. and North Orange Ave.
