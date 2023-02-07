Pretty much to a whistle, all coaches adore Kansas State legend Bill Snyder. He’s the guy who all the best football coaches love, and his story is amazing. Snyder, who is 83, was in Birmingham on Tuesday to accept the Saban Legacy Award, and it gave me the opportunity to interview someone who I’ve always admired from afar. In its second year, the Saban Legacy Award is a thoughtful addition to the culture and history of college football in America. The Monday Morning Quarterback Club of Birmingham created the award to honor coaches who had historic careers on the field, but also profound impacts on the lives of the players they coached. Georgia coach and Auburn grad Vince Dooley, who passed away last October, was recognized posthumously. The first recipients of the Saban Legacy Award were Steve Spurrier and Eddie Robinson.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO