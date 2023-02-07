ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

This week in HS Sports: Why Kevin Steele, Hugh Freeze are good for football in Alabama

This is an opinion piece. Steve Mask could hear the excitement in his friend’s voice. Kevin Steele is thrilled to be back in Alabama. The 64-year-old former Auburn defensive coordinator has been tabbed to lead Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense once again. It will be his second tenure as defensive coordinator under Saban and third as an assistant coach under Saban overall.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?

Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl: Brandon Miller’s impact for Alabama akin to Jabari Smith’s at Auburn

Bruce Pearl can’t help but think about last season’s Auburn team when he looks across the state at the Tigers’ biggest rival. No. 3 Alabama is in the middle of its own historic season — one that continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. showdown between the cross-state programs at Neville Arena — and it’s being led by an elite freshman forward and soon-to-be NBA lottery pick, no less. Sound familiar?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Exports, Rajah the Tiger, Ware’s induction: Down in Alabama

Alabama broke its record for exports in 2022, moving more than $25.5 billion worth of product. Rajah the Bengal tiger at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has died at age 18. DeMarcus Ware will become the 16th player from an Alabama high school or college to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?

Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?

You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: The coach who swam upstream

Pretty much to a whistle, all coaches adore Kansas State legend Bill Snyder. He’s the guy who all the best football coaches love, and his story is amazing. Snyder, who is 83, was in Birmingham on Tuesday to accept the Saban Legacy Award, and it gave me the opportunity to interview someone who I’ve always admired from afar. In its second year, the Saban Legacy Award is a thoughtful addition to the culture and history of college football in America. The Monday Morning Quarterback Club of Birmingham created the award to honor coaches who had historic careers on the field, but also profound impacts on the lives of the players they coached. Georgia coach and Auburn grad Vince Dooley, who passed away last October, was recognized posthumously. The first recipients of the Saban Legacy Award were Steve Spurrier and Eddie Robinson.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

