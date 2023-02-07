Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
Boys area tournament roundup: Cullman tops Hartselle in 4 overtimes for Area 14 title
Second-seeded and eighth-ranked Cullman held off top-seeded Hartselle 72-70 in four overtimes to claim the Area 14 tournament title on Thursday at Hartselle. The teams traded the lead throughout regulation, with Cullman leading 21-15 after one quarter, Hartselle holding a 32-26 edge at halftime and Cullman up 46-37 headed into the final quarter.
Girls area tournament roundup: Pleasant Grove downs Wenonah in battle of ranked teams
Pleasant Grove held off Wenonah 36-29 in a battle of ranked teams for the Class 5A, Area 9 title. Ashaunte Monday led the fourth-ranked Spartans (24-6) with 15 points, adding 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists against seventh-ranked Wenonah. Tamya Smith and Keyarria Stokes combined for 24 rebounds with...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama
Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
This week in HS Sports: Why Kevin Steele, Hugh Freeze are good for football in Alabama
This is an opinion piece. Steve Mask could hear the excitement in his friend’s voice. Kevin Steele is thrilled to be back in Alabama. The 64-year-old former Auburn defensive coordinator has been tabbed to lead Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense once again. It will be his second tenure as defensive coordinator under Saban and third as an assistant coach under Saban overall.
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?
Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
Bruce Pearl: Brandon Miller’s impact for Alabama akin to Jabari Smith’s at Auburn
Bruce Pearl can’t help but think about last season’s Auburn team when he looks across the state at the Tigers’ biggest rival. No. 3 Alabama is in the middle of its own historic season — one that continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. showdown between the cross-state programs at Neville Arena — and it’s being led by an elite freshman forward and soon-to-be NBA lottery pick, no less. Sound familiar?
‘It’s maddening’: UAB basketball falls in double overtime at North Texas
It’s not every day that a team forces North Texas to score more than a half-century’s worth of points but somehow the UAB basketball team found a way. But what’s good for the goose can also be good for the gander. The Blazers broke a time-consuming pace...
Exports, Rajah the Tiger, Ware’s induction: Down in Alabama
Alabama broke its record for exports in 2022, moving more than $25.5 billion worth of product. Rajah the Bengal tiger at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has died at age 18. DeMarcus Ware will become the 16th player from an Alabama high school or college to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Despite losing 4 of last 5, Auburn doesn’t ‘feel desperate’ entering showdown with No. 3 Alabama
Something caught Bruce Pearl’s attention when he flipped on ESPN2 on Wednesday night to watch Auburn’s next opponent, third-ranked Alabama, in action — and no, it wasn’t just the overwhelming talent Nate Oats has gathered on the floor in Tuscaloosa this season. What caught Pearl’s ear...
Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?
Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
tdalabamamag.com
St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer
Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
WAAY-TV
Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?
You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
Alabama football’s recruiting outlook with Kevin Steele and Tommy Rees
Recruiting never stops and it didn’t before Alabama added Kevin Steele and Tommy Rees to its coaching staff. As Nick Saban interviewed candidates, the Crimson Tide’s head coach was still landing helicopters on high school fields and schmoozing with coaches and prospects. Saban is the king of prospect...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama to host 5 NCAA championships in 2023, including March Madness
When: March 18-18 Where: Legacy Arena, 1898 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203. 16 of the country’s best beach volleyball teams will battle it out on Alabama’s beaches in just a couple months. The event is open to the public and one you don’t want to miss out on.
Joseph Goodman: The coach who swam upstream
Pretty much to a whistle, all coaches adore Kansas State legend Bill Snyder. He’s the guy who all the best football coaches love, and his story is amazing. Snyder, who is 83, was in Birmingham on Tuesday to accept the Saban Legacy Award, and it gave me the opportunity to interview someone who I’ve always admired from afar. In its second year, the Saban Legacy Award is a thoughtful addition to the culture and history of college football in America. The Monday Morning Quarterback Club of Birmingham created the award to honor coaches who had historic careers on the field, but also profound impacts on the lives of the players they coached. Georgia coach and Auburn grad Vince Dooley, who passed away last October, was recognized posthumously. The first recipients of the Saban Legacy Award were Steve Spurrier and Eddie Robinson.
The one thing Nate Oats knows ‘for sure’ Alabama will see Saturday from Auburn
As the clock in Coleman Coliseum approached 11 p.m. CT less than a hour after Alabama’s Wednesday night blowout win over Florida, it was already time for Nate Oats to turn the page to Auburn. “They’ve got a 24-hour head start on us,” Oats said of the Tigers, which...
Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state
The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0