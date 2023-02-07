ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Fox11online.com

Marian University mourns fallen Milwaukee police officer

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Marian University in Fond du Lac is mourning with the city of Milwaukee, after the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving earlier this week. Jerving, 37, was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Marian's criminal justice program. Marian President Michelle Majewski released...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Fundraiser to help send Oconto band students to Europe

(WLUK) -- A fundraiser is helping Oconto band students shine on an international level. Six Oconto high school students will be going to Europe in July with the Wisconsin All Stars of Music band. The group of students will perform during a two-week tour through five different countries: France, Germany,...
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin continuing to see inconsistent snow this winter

(WLUK) -- When you looked outside Wednesday, you may have noticed there was a lot more brown than white. Even though we’re still in the middle of winter here in Northeast Wisconsin, it seems as though we’re seeing less snow yet again. The question is, how many days have we been seeing little to no snow on the ground?
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Family tradition lives on through sturgeon decoys

NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Neenah man is working to keep a family tradition alive ahead of the Sturgeon spearing season. Josh Preissner makes custom, handmade sturgeon decoys. Preissner says his uncle Arnie Lau made sturgeon decoys for decades but died in 1990. Preissner decided to restore his uncle's craft and start replicating his designs.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Overnight electrical fire in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The flames were...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

St. Norbert College names next president

DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. Laurie Joyner has been named the college's ninth president. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held since 2017. She has also served as president of Wittenberg University in Ohio and in leadership positions at Rollins College in Florida.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's mayor ends flagpole policy debate with tie-breaking vote

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a city council tie Tuesday night, deciding the city should not further pursue a policy for flagpoles. Last summer, a pride flag was raised on the city hall flagpole for the first time. Since then, city council members have been discussing a policy for which flags should be flown on city poles.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh school officials credit training for discovery of gun at Webster Stanley

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. "Fortunately, our training with our students and our staff is 'if you see something, say something,'" said Bryan Davis, superintendent of Oshkosh schools. "So, that training paid itself off big yesterday."
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

'Person of interest' in Appleton homicide arrested in Sheboygan

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A person of interest in an Appleton homicide was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities have been searching for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Oneida Nation sells Wingate hotel near Green Bay airport

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- A hotel near the Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay is now under new ownership, after the Oneida Airport Hotel Corporation sold the Wingate by Wyndham Green Bay. OAHC announced Tuesday that it sold the hotel, which the Oneida Nation has owned since 2008, for $4.1 million.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Keeping up with the Klesmits

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Max Klesmit plays for the Wisconsin basketball team. Cal Klesmit is a senior on the Neenah boys basketball team. Rowan Klesmit is a freshman on the Neenah girls team. Sometimes, the three siblings have games on the same night. It's safe to say, keeping up with the...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Absentee voting begins for 2023 February primary elections

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current poll in...
GREEN BAY, WI

