Fox11online.com
Marian University mourns fallen Milwaukee police officer
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Marian University in Fond du Lac is mourning with the city of Milwaukee, after the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving earlier this week. Jerving, 37, was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Marian's criminal justice program. Marian President Michelle Majewski released...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay prioritizes officers' mental health with guest musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Fundraiser to help send Oconto band students to Europe
(WLUK) -- A fundraiser is helping Oconto band students shine on an international level. Six Oconto high school students will be going to Europe in July with the Wisconsin All Stars of Music band. The group of students will perform during a two-week tour through five different countries: France, Germany,...
Fox11online.com
'Not just survive but thrive': African Heritage, Inc. hosts annual student conference
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Over 500 Black high school and college students across Wisconsin came together Wednesday for the annual African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders conference hosted by African Heritage, Inc. These students -- all referred to as scholars throughout the conference -- had the chance to attend a variety...
Fox11online.com
'Very serious privacy invasion': ACLU analyst on Green Bay's audio surveillance
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A senior official with the American Civil Liberties Union tells FOX 11 audio surveillance at Green Bay's city hall is unlike anything he's heard of before. “This is the first sort of city hall or political location that I've heard doing something like this,” said...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin continuing to see inconsistent snow this winter
(WLUK) -- When you looked outside Wednesday, you may have noticed there was a lot more brown than white. Even though we’re still in the middle of winter here in Northeast Wisconsin, it seems as though we’re seeing less snow yet again. The question is, how many days have we been seeing little to no snow on the ground?
Fox11online.com
Volleyball event making a difference for family of fallen Milwaukee police officer
(WLUK) -- A volleyball event is honoring a fallen Milwaukee police officer. Outside uniform, Officer Peter Jerving played volleyball with a group of friends at Kelly’s Bleachers in Wind Lake, WITI reports. Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect. Jerving...
Fox11online.com
Family tradition lives on through sturgeon decoys
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Neenah man is working to keep a family tradition alive ahead of the Sturgeon spearing season. Josh Preissner makes custom, handmade sturgeon decoys. Preissner says his uncle Arnie Lau made sturgeon decoys for decades but died in 1990. Preissner decided to restore his uncle's craft and start replicating his designs.
Fox11online.com
Appleton restructures plan for Vosters Park after community voices concerns
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid that they...
Fox11online.com
Overnight electrical fire in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The flames were...
Fox11online.com
Creativity needed from Fond du Lac County residents to redesign flag
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County is looking to modernize its flag. Officials are asking county residents to help them come up with a new design. The current flag was designed by Donna Heldt of Campbellsport many years ago. Only submissions from Fond du Lac County residents...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay alder asks for surveillance policy after microphones installed at city hall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Privacy concerns are being raised at Green Bay's city hall after city council members discovered microphones have been added to the building's surveillance system. “City council nor the public was advised of this spying and not even a simple signage warning of the intrusion was...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert College names next president
DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. Laurie Joyner has been named the college's ninth president. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held since 2017. She has also served as president of Wittenberg University in Ohio and in leadership positions at Rollins College in Florida.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's mayor ends flagpole policy debate with tie-breaking vote
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a city council tie Tuesday night, deciding the city should not further pursue a policy for flagpoles. Last summer, a pride flag was raised on the city hall flagpole for the first time. Since then, city council members have been discussing a policy for which flags should be flown on city poles.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh school officials credit training for discovery of gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. "Fortunately, our training with our students and our staff is 'if you see something, say something,'" said Bryan Davis, superintendent of Oshkosh schools. "So, that training paid itself off big yesterday."
Fox11online.com
'Person of interest' in Appleton homicide arrested in Sheboygan
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A person of interest in an Appleton homicide was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities have been searching for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
Fox11online.com
Oneida Nation sells Wingate hotel near Green Bay airport
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- A hotel near the Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay is now under new ownership, after the Oneida Airport Hotel Corporation sold the Wingate by Wyndham Green Bay. OAHC announced Tuesday that it sold the hotel, which the Oneida Nation has owned since 2008, for $4.1 million.
Fox11online.com
Keeping up with the Klesmits
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Max Klesmit plays for the Wisconsin basketball team. Cal Klesmit is a senior on the Neenah boys basketball team. Rowan Klesmit is a freshman on the Neenah girls team. Sometimes, the three siblings have games on the same night. It's safe to say, keeping up with the...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port and Fox Valley Lutheran record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Bay Port beat Notre Dame 76-63 in boys basketball, while Fox Valley Lutheran beat Denmark 75-50. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Absentee voting begins for 2023 February primary elections
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current poll in...
