WBOC
Ridgely Barn Fire Causes $30,000 in Damages
RIDGELY, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire in Caroline County Wednesday night. It took officers about 30 minutes to control the blaze on Ridgely Road in Ridgely, but it caused a lot of damage. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it caused an estimated $30,000 in structure damage.
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
WMDT.com
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
WBOC
Late Night Car Fire Spreads to Salisbury Home
SALISBURY, Md. -- A car fire extended to a Salisbury home late Tuesday night. According to the Salisbury Fire Department Facebook page, crews were trying to put out a vehicle fire just before midnight that spread to a home on Poplar Hill Ave. Standby crews from Hebron and Delmar covered...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Investigators Release Cause Of Watergate at Milford Fire
Deputy state fire marshals have concluded the investigation into the February 5, 2023, Watergate at Milford fire, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the fire originated inside a ground-floor, attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. This fire has been determined to be accidental.
Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Murder-Suicide Investigation in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Police believe a father and son are the victims of an apparent murder-suicide incident. The Smyrna Police Department say officers reported to a home in the 2000 block of Providence Drive on Feb. 6 for a welfare check and found 2 dead men upstairs. Police say both...
WBOC
Caroline County to Add Defibrillators to Public Parks
FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Emergency Services and the Recreation and Parks Department of Caroline County are working together to implement defibrillators in 6 different locations across the county. Jamie Beechey, director of Recreation and Parks for Caroline county says the effort was triggered by NFL's Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in the middle of a football game.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse; Fire Determined to be Accidental
UPDATED – 02/06/23 – The State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex Sunday night was accidental. The fire began on the ground floor attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. The blaze heavily damages a three story occupied townhouse and damaged five other units – damage is estimated at $100,000. Several residents have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
WBOC
Four Arrested On Drug Dealing Charges in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Four people were arrested on drug dealing charges following an investigation in Dover Wednesday. Delaware State Police says troopers saw 23-year-old John Wyatte engaged in a drug transaction around 2:30 p.m. Wyatte then got into the back of Toyota RAV4 and went to the Rendner;s Marker on South Dupont Highway in Camden, police say.
WBOC
Woman Killed in Millsboro Parking Lot Identified
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash at the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot. Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a woman walked in front of a jeep just as the driver began moving forward from a stop sign. Police say the woman was struck at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
firststateupdate.com
Drive-By Shooting In Pennrock Sends One To Hospital Late Monday
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community in Wilmington, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road...
firststateupdate.com
Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
Cape Gazette
Laurel man sentenced for Capitol breach
A Sussex County man was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel was sentenced for his felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All sentences will run concurrently. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
Futurism
College Student "Accidentally" Builds Explosive, Forcing Bomb Squad to Detonate It
It's like something straight out of 60s "Batman." A University of Delaware student "accidentally" created a small amount of a "shock-sensitive explosive chemical" in one of the university's labs, prompting the evacuation of several campus buildings on Wednesday, the Newark Post reports. According to a school spokesperson, emergency officials were...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting
Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
