Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.  Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
Humble Lance has candidly honest outlook on QB competition

Trey Lance understands that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed and is eager to once again prove worthy of being named the 49ers' starting quarterback. Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter under center and appeared to be the 49ers' future at the position before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After Brock Purdy's unlikely ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Rookie of the Year candidate, Lance reclaiming his starting job in 2023 became far from guaranteed, even with Purdy expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months.
