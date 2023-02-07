Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Eagles remain mum on indicted rookie Josh Sills ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles remain tight-lipped regarding the indictment of rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills. Following last week’s announcement by the Ohio Attorney General, the Eagles released a statement:. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and...
76ers trade Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels in 3-team deal
The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets will receive multiple second-round picks and Svi Mykhailiuk.
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag. Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
Video: Christian McCaffrey Is Brutally Honest About Who He's Rooting For In Super Bowl
Two weeks removed from a 31-7 loss to to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey still feels the pain. Instead of rooting against the Super Bowl-bound Eagles, McCaffrey is going to take teammate Nick Bosa's lead and not root at ...
NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin from Super Bowl 57 coverage after alleged incident
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is off NFL Network’s Super Bowl 57 coverage after an alleged incident in a hotel in Arizona. The alleged incident took place Sunday and a woman subsequently made a complaint leading to the former Dallas Cowboys star being pulled from the big game by NFL Network. He has been sent home.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
Humble Lance has candidly honest outlook on QB competition
Trey Lance understands that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed and is eager to once again prove worthy of being named the 49ers' starting quarterback. Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter under center and appeared to be the 49ers' future at the position before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After Brock Purdy's unlikely ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Rookie of the Year candidate, Lance reclaiming his starting job in 2023 became far from guaranteed, even with Purdy expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports now that they’ve arrived in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams look much healthier than they did during their bye-week injury reporting just a week ago. Check out the initial injury report for...
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0