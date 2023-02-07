ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Eagles Fans Light up the Night in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- Red and green Christmas lights have been down for almost two months now, but, one family's green and white lights are still shining bright before this weekend. As the sun sets in Lewes, a glowing message illuminates the night: "Fly Eagles Fly!" Denny Flamini is the creative force...
LEWES, DE

