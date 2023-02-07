ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local people divided over President Biden’s State of the Union address

(ABC 6 News) – President Biden’s State of the Union address Tues. night, has sparked nationwide conversations from all sides of every issue facing the country. We’ve heard from the President, we’ve heard from the politicians and now the people of Rochester are giving their thoughts on the speech.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Woman sues after Louisiana lawmaker blocked her on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing that a state senator’s Twitter account is a public forum and therefore the lawmaker shouldn’t be allowed to block posts critical of her anti-abortion efforts. Maya Detiege, a supporter of abortion rights, was blocked from...
LOUISIANA STATE
KAAL-TV

After school fight, Vermont governor presses for civility

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Speaking in the aftermath of a brawl at a middle school basketball game that ended with the death of one of the participants, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday says there is too much anger in contemporary society and he called for a return to civility.
VERMONT STATE
KAAL-TV

Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Thursday designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

Uganda blocks operations of UN rights office in the country

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities say they will not renew the mandate of the United Nations human rights office in the East African country, effectively blocking the group’s operations at a time of heightened concerns over rights abuses. In a Feb. 3 notice to the Office of...
KAAL-TV

Mystery Yemen drone strike renews questions over US campaign

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Onlookers gathered around a small, four-door car coated in dried mud, peering through its shattered windows and torn-away roof at three dead men inside. Tribal leaders identified the three — killed in late January near Yemen’s central city of Marib — as suspected members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, long considered one of the extremist group’s most dangerous branches.

