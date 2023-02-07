Kansas (7-4 Big 12) will look to make it back-to-back conference wins and snap a two-game losing skid in road Big 12 games on Saturday as the Jayhawks travel south to take on Oklahoma (2-9). The Sooners have been reeling since the first matchup between the two teams on Jan. 10, as Oklahoma has only won a single conference game since then. The Sooners have lost their last six Big 12 games, with a win over then No. 2 ranked Alabama sandwiched in between. Since Jan. 18 (when Oklahoma’s conference losing skid began), Oklahoma is rated as a the No. 105 team nationally and No. 10 team in the Big 12 according to Torvik.

NORMAN, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO