Norman, OK

247Sports

WATCH: Big 12's early exits 'a good thing for everyone'

In last week's episode of Country Roads Confidential, we discussed the futures of Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 and shared our doubts that the duo would in fact be in the Big 12 for two more seasons. Sure enough, the Big 12 announced Thursday that the Longhorns and Sooners will depart after the 2023-24 year and pay $100 million to do so a year earlier than previously expected.
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early

Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

KU basketball at Oklahoma: Preview and how to watch

Kansas (7-4 Big 12) will look to make it back-to-back conference wins and snap a two-game losing skid in road Big 12 games on Saturday as the Jayhawks travel south to take on Oklahoma (2-9). The Sooners have been reeling since the first matchup between the two teams on Jan. 10, as Oklahoma has only won a single conference game since then. The Sooners have lost their last six Big 12 games, with a win over then No. 2 ranked Alabama sandwiched in between. Since Jan. 18 (when Oklahoma’s conference losing skid began), Oklahoma is rated as a the No. 105 team nationally and No. 10 team in the Big 12 according to Torvik.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma softball: Batter up! Sooners’ 2023 national title defense starts today

The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team begins the 2023 season and its quest for a three-peat this weekend. Spoiler alert to the rest of the college football world: The Sooners are loaded again this season and are the unanimous No. 1 team in both the D1 Softball and USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll to begin the 2023 season.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime

WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
NORMAN, OK
OnlyInYourState

The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas

We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
OKLAHOMA STATE
uncoveringoklahoma.com

Byrdie’s in Norman

Byrdie’s by Raspberries n’ Creme is a newly opened bakery in Downtown Norman, Oklahoma. The bakery is owned by Nikki Griggs, who has brought her mother’s recipes to Norman. The bakery specializes in homemade desserts, such as macaroons, brownies, cake balls, cookies, and their famous ribbon cake. The ribbon cake is a layered cake made with sour cream white cake, chocolate cake, Italian cream, fresh strawberries, and whipping cream, making it a decadent treat for all.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

