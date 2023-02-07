Read full article on original website
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
OU Softball: Oklahoma Walks Off Liberty in Extra Innings
Alyssa Brito won the game for the Sooners in the eighth inning after an impressive defensive display from Liberty.
WATCH: Big 12's early exits 'a good thing for everyone'
In last week's episode of Country Roads Confidential, we discussed the futures of Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 and shared our doubts that the duo would in fact be in the Big 12 for two more seasons. Sure enough, the Big 12 announced Thursday that the Longhorns and Sooners will depart after the 2023-24 year and pay $100 million to do so a year earlier than previously expected.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
The Brew: Flipping Texas-Michigan game to a UM home game in 2024 part of Texas-OU Big 12 exit agreement
— As part of the exit agreement for Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 one year early and join the SEC in 2024, FOX demanded that Texas’ home game against.
Oklahoma Softball Opens 2023 Season With Double Header at Mark Campbell Invitational
The Sooners' 2023 season gets rolling on Thursday, headlined by a top 25 matchup with the Duke Blue Devils.
Oklahoma Catcher Kinzie Hansen Will Miss Opening Weekend After 'Little Mishap'
The OU senior posted on Instagram that she had an appendix problem and will miss the Sooners' season-opening event at the Mark Campbell Invitational.
How Patty Gasso's Star-Studded Transfers Can Make an Immediate Impact for Oklahoma
It's impossible to seamlessly replace to greatest hitter in softball history, but with high profile transfers scattered throughout the lineup, Gasso is doing her best to reload.
KU basketball at Oklahoma: Preview and how to watch
Kansas (7-4 Big 12) will look to make it back-to-back conference wins and snap a two-game losing skid in road Big 12 games on Saturday as the Jayhawks travel south to take on Oklahoma (2-9). The Sooners have been reeling since the first matchup between the two teams on Jan. 10, as Oklahoma has only won a single conference game since then. The Sooners have lost their last six Big 12 games, with a win over then No. 2 ranked Alabama sandwiched in between. Since Jan. 18 (when Oklahoma’s conference losing skid began), Oklahoma is rated as a the No. 105 team nationally and No. 10 team in the Big 12 according to Torvik.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma softball: Batter up! Sooners’ 2023 national title defense starts today
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team begins the 2023 season and its quest for a three-peat this weekend. Spoiler alert to the rest of the college football world: The Sooners are loaded again this season and are the unanimous No. 1 team in both the D1 Softball and USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll to begin the 2023 season.
KETV.com
A high school basketball game ended with an unusual 4-2 final score. Here's what happened
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Two high school boys' basketball teams in Oklahoma finished a game with a 4-2 score on Tuesday after one of the teams implemented a stall strategy. The game was between Weatherford and Anadarko high schools near Oklahoma City, sister station KOCO reported. "Eagles win the offensive...
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
Edmond's Chad Richison Stadium to remain venue for Oklahoma football championships for five more years
By Glen Brockenbush Photo by Michael Kinney Oklahoma's 11-man high school football state championship games will stay at their current home for the next five seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted at its Wednesday meeting to keep the Class A through ...
The Most Boring Game Ever Was Just Played in Weatherford, Oklahoma
I really don't know how I feel about this game. The Weatherford Eagles hosted the Anadarko Warriors last night, and they used a tactic that has fans divided. Weatherford entered the game 18-1 and ranked as one of the top teams in the state. Anadarko, the visiting team, entered 2-3.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime
WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
2023 Class Superlatives: Crown Jewel, Most Underrated, Biggest Surprise, Highest Ceiling, Most Needed & MORE!
The Sooners finished the 2023 class with its top ranking ever and the most versatile class that we can remember. With that said, Parker and I wanted to see who we thought was.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
Metro Pastor, Musician Leading 'Realizing The Dream' Tour At Oklahoma History Center
Oklahoma City metro Pastor Derrick Scobey and musician Jabee will lead a tour through the “Realizing the Dream” exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center for Black History Month. The tour is free for kids from 5th through 12th grade, and focuses on the African American experience exhibit. Everyone...
OnlyInYourState
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
uncoveringoklahoma.com
Byrdie’s in Norman
Byrdie’s by Raspberries n’ Creme is a newly opened bakery in Downtown Norman, Oklahoma. The bakery is owned by Nikki Griggs, who has brought her mother’s recipes to Norman. The bakery specializes in homemade desserts, such as macaroons, brownies, cake balls, cookies, and their famous ribbon cake. The ribbon cake is a layered cake made with sour cream white cake, chocolate cake, Italian cream, fresh strawberries, and whipping cream, making it a decadent treat for all.
