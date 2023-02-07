Read full article on original website
How to spot scams on Super Bowl jerseys and tickets
A warning to sports fans everywhere: Be careful where you are buying your merchandise. This is a warning that comes from authorities and officially-licensed shops as the Super Bowl approaches. Counterfeit items flood the market ahead of high-profile sporting events, and it was a message shared by authorities in Arizona Wednesday where they announced the seizure of over 180,000 counterfeit items.
