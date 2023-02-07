Read full article on original website
Pacers waive former NBA Champion
The Indiana Pacers elected to send former NBA Champion Serge Ibaka packing after a three-team trade. The Bucks traded Ibaka, along with George Hill, Jordan Nwora, and draft compensation, in exchange for Jae Crowder from Brooklyn and absorbed his salary. Ibaka's stay in Indiana only lasted a couple of hours.
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D'Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard's professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. "Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement....
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team
A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24....
Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working on a major three-team trade that could see them reunite with an infamous former player. The Lakers are discussing a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic....
Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout
Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use...
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward
The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already...
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a "prominent" role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James...
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward's stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder...
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media.
NBA world reacts to absurd Lakers trade request
It came as a surprise to many that the Los Angeles Lakers decided to deal Thomas Bryant ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. It wasn't a surprise to either Los Angeles or Bryant, for that matter, though. Los Angeles sent Bryant — who requested a trade — to Denver, while the Nuggets sent back Davon
5x NBA All-Star Reportedly Being Waived
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets are waiving John Wall (after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers).
NBA world laughs at hilarious John Wall trade
This NBA trade deadline has been one of the craziest in recent memory, with a number of massive trades that have shaken up the league in a huge way. The Los Angeles Clippers trade on Thursday likely isn't a groundbreaking one, but it is very comedic due to John Wall having a rocky past with
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in High-Scoring Forward Ahead Of Trade Deadline
How much interest, per se?
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Examining Potential Options for the Celtics on the Buyout Market
The Celtics are one of, and arguably the most attractive option for players who are or end up on the buyout market. Though, the Phoenix Suns, in the wake of their blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant, now also have a strong case for being the best landing spot for free agents who find a new home. But ...
NBA Announces Celebrity All-Star Game Rosters
NBA announces celebrity All-Star Game rosters featuring Simu Liu, Albert Pujols, DK Metcalf, Dwyane Wade, Calvin Johnson, Ryan Smith, and more
Player involved in KD blockbuster has amazing reaction
Hours before the trade deadline, the NBA got turned on its head with the massive news that the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. Among the players headed to Brooklyn Nets is Mikal Bridges, whose reaction to the trade mirrored a lot of other people's. Bridges was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers
