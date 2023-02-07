Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Taken Off NFL Network Super Bowl Coverage
The former Cowboys receiver strongly denies the accusation.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather sounds bitter in rant on Vasiliy Lomachenko
Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
"He's the closest one" — Kevin Durant explains why Luka Doncic might be on the trajectory to become the all-time scoring leader
After LeBron surpassed Kareem last night, KD already predicted Luka Doncic to be the next guy to break the NBA's scoring record.
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Says Kyle Busch's Actions, Prison Sentence Do Not Violate Conduct Policy
NASCAR says that Kyle Busch's conviction in January on a gun charge from an incident at an airport in Mexico does not violate the series' Member Conduct policy. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, was detained at an airport in Quintana Roo, Mexico, for possessing a firearm in his baggage while returning home from a vacation in Cancun with wife Samantha on Jan. 27. The official report from Mexico stated that a "caliber pistol-type firearm was detected inside .38 with magazine stocked with six useful hollow point cartridges."
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
Popculture
Super Bowl 2023: Paige Spiranac Lands Major Role for Big Game
Paige Spiranac is about to get a lot of exposure. On Monday, the 29-year-old golf influencer announced she will be a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition. In an introductory video, Spiranac revealed that this will be the first time she will attend the NFL championship game in person. "I...
Comments / 0