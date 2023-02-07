ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather sounds bitter in rant on Vasiliy Lomachenko

Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
wrestletalk.com

Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction

Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
MMAmania.com

Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI

Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Says Kyle Busch's Actions, Prison Sentence Do Not Violate Conduct Policy

NASCAR says that Kyle Busch's conviction in January on a gun charge from an incident at an airport in Mexico does not violate the series' Member Conduct policy. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, was detained at an airport in Quintana Roo, Mexico, for possessing a firearm in his baggage while returning home from a vacation in Cancun with wife Samantha on Jan. 27. The official report from Mexico stated that a "caliber pistol-type firearm was detected inside .38 with magazine stocked with six useful hollow point cartridges."
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Super Bowl 2023: Paige Spiranac Lands Major Role for Big Game

Paige Spiranac is about to get a lot of exposure. On Monday, the 29-year-old golf influencer announced she will be a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition. In an introductory video, Spiranac revealed that this will be the first time she will attend the NFL championship game in person. "I...

