WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
Liv Morgan Says Sarah Logan’s Son Keeps Getting Involved In Match Preparation
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Last year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also now gets to work with her best friend, Sarah Logan. That being said, it seems Logan’s son keeps getting involved in their match preparation.
Abdullah the Butcher, Kevin Nash, More Announced for The Gathering IV
– Tmart Promotions more guests and events for The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for August 3-6. On Friday, August 4, there will be a special Night to Remember Banquet, with a ceremony honoring Abdullah the Butcher, Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne. Additionally, two Q&A sessions...
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/10): The Usos Vs. Braun Strowman And Ricochet For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship, More
Will Jey Uso show up for tonight's "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match in Uncasville, Connecticut? The Usos are set to defend the gold against "SmackDown" Tag Team Contenders Tournament winners Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, Jimmy Uso may have to draft in Solo Sikoa as a replacement using the Freebird Rule after his brother walked out on The Bloodline following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. That incident saw a distressed Jey exit the ring after refusing to attack Sami Zayn, who had smashed Reigns in the back with a steel chair moments earlier. Jey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since that dramatic turn of events.
WWE Rejected AJ Lee’s Pitch To Work With Former Star
Despite multiple requests by AJ Lee to work with a specific former WWE superstar, she was always turned down. AJ Lee made it right to the top of the tree in WWE, becoming Divas Champion whilst also being voted Diva Of The Year on two occasions. Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015, shortly after she had teamed with Saraya (known as Paige at the time) to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Feb. 8 Episode of AEW Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night, closed out with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed in a shocking upset to win the gold. While all signs pointed to Billy Gunn betraying The Acclaimed to realign with his sons, he actually stopped the pair ...
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
WWE's Jerry Lawler Suffered 'Massive Stroke', Remains Hospitalized and Hopeful
Jerry "The King" Lawler is recovering after suffering a "massive stroke" on Monday ... and although his speech is limited, he's expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation. A rep for Lawler provided a health update on Wednesday ... after fans spent the last two days concerned for the...
WWE NXT Hires New Commentator
It appears that the WWE NXT commentary team has added someone new to the roster, and fans will get their first look at them tomorrow night. According to Fightful Select, WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick to join the NXT commentary team, and he will be known as Blake Howard on WWE TV. He ...
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
Jim Ross Shares Update After Speaking With Jerry Lawler
Monday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke outside of his Florida condo. He underwent surgery, and since, many of his friends across the wrestling industry, such as Dutch Mantell, have been providing updates on Lawler's condition. Late last night, Lawler's former WWE broadcast colleague Jim Ross had news on the status of "The King" after having talked with him directly.
NXT Sees Shocking Return Of Former Champion
A former champion has made their return to NXT television, picking up where they left off as they took the brawl to an old rival. On the 7th of February edition of NXT television JD McDonagh went one-on-one with former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. With the match in progress, the music of former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov hit, distracting McDonagh and allowing Hayes to roll him up for the win.
Backstage Note on Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment From WWE RAW
One of the most praised segments from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. They hyped up the match between Cody and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania and talked about Dusty Rhodes’ history with Heyman. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the segment was...
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
