EVSC New Tech hosts 6th annual STEM Fest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – EVSC New Tech School’s 6th annual STEM Fest is coming up at the end of this month.

Over 50 free STEM activities will be hosted by local colleges, businesses, nonprofit organizations and New Tech students at the New Tech High School located at 1901 Lynch Road.

February 24 will be considered Field Trip Day for over 1,000 local middle school and homeschool students and their families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public of all ages for free on February 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A new addition this year is the Preschool STEM room at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. The room will be open on February 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be collecting canned goods for the TriState Food Bank. People are encouraged to bring their donations to add to the Canstruction area created by New Tech’s Principles of Engineering students.

