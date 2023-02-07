Read full article on original website
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Wrestling Headlines:. * Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno def. Vary Morales, El Cobarde and...
Hall’s NXT Review – 2.7.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.9.23
Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Backstage Note on Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment From WWE RAW
One of the most praised segments from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. They hyped up the match between Cody and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania and talked about Dusty Rhodes’ history with Heyman. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the segment was...
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Note on Possible Spoiler For Elimination Chamber and US Title Match
Austin Theory is set to defend the US title at WWE Elimination Chamber in the titular match, against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed and Montez Ford. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Theory taped a television show that won’t air until March. During his appearance, he is holding the US title belt. Elimination Chamber happens next Saturday, February 18.
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23
Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle
On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cost Ricky Starks his match with Daniel Garcia by disguising himself as a fan and attacking when Starks got close. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed how long he sat in the crowd before the angle took place.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
– During the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had tremendous praise for the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo segment from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Paul Heyman’s promo...
Matt Hardy Says Trios Match On Last Week’s AEW Rampage Was A Last Minute Decision
In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that the Trios title match on last week’s AEW Rampage wasn’t originally planned for the show. The match, which featured Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy vs. The Elite, was added at the last minute.
Court Bauer Discusses Rationale For MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE
Speaking recently with Deadline.com, MLW founder Court Bauer talked about the reasons MLW is bringing legal proceedings against WWE and shared some details on the business background as he’s tried to arrange a streaming platform for his promotion. Bauer cited allegations of WWE’s patterns of tampering with the industry over decades when asked to detail the standing for the litigation. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
Joey Janela On How GCW Was Able To Book Kota Ibushi
In an interview with Fightful, Joey Janela spoke about how GCW was able to book Kota Ibushi for The Collective, which was announced last month. Ibushi will face Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Here are highlights:. On how GCW booked Ibushi: “One day, [GCW owner] Brett Lauderdale hit...
Kota Ibushi Offers Updates On His Recovery, Says He’s ’90 Percent’ Better
In a recent interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling, Kota Ibushi shared some details on his recovery after injuring his shoulder in 2021’s G1 Climax finals. Ibushi plans to re-enter the ring this year, having already booked a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport against Mike Bailey for late March with another fight at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on the day following. You can read a highlight from the interview with Ibushi below.
Jim Ross On WWE Not Having Interest In Shane Douglas In 2000, Konnan Not Being a Great Fit
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Radicalz jumping ship to the WWE in 2000. JR talked about WWE not being interested in Shane Douglas, and if Billy Kidman could have jumped ship and been successful in WWE and others. Some highlights are below. On WWE...
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
Tony Khan Expects AEW Will Get A ‘Lucrative Deal’ For Media Rights
In an interview with Uproxx, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he expects the company will get an increase in money from their next media rights deal. The company’s current deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is believed to be expiring at the end of the year, which means negotiations will start soon. Here are highlights:
