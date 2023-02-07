Read full article on original website
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Lyla and Eloise
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shares her two daughters with husband Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt can't get enough of her little girls. On Tuesday, the author shared an adorable new photo on Instagram featuring her two daughters, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 7 months. In the sweet photo, the mom of two has a big smile on her face as she hugs both of her girls at the same time. In the forefront of the snap is Schwarzenegger Pratt's new children's book, Good Night, Sister, which hits shelves next week. Schwarzenegger...
Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?
Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
Ireland Baldwin: My Pregnancy Is Hard, And Having ‘Idiots’ In The Family Doesn’t Help
The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got candid about her prenatal struggles and feeling a lack of support.
Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage
Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
Dr. Phil McGraw’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Robin & Ex Debbie Higgins
Dr. Phil McGraw rose to prominence through appearances on Oprah. He’s helmed his own talk show for over 20 years. Dr. Phil has been married to his current wife since 1976. He announced on Jan. 31 that his show will be coming to an end. Dr. Phil McGraw, 72,...
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
Eddie Murphy's Net Worth—and the Shocking Sum He Made from 'Shrek'
Eddie Murphy's paydays make 'The Golden Child' look more like bronze.
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson
Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Eddie Murphy Reveals The Classic Scene He Filmed That Helped Him Realize He Had 'Arrived' In Show Business
Eddie Murphy revealed which of his classic movies helped tell him that he had truly "arrived" in Hollywood.
‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies
The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is discussing the things her parents got right raising her and how she plans to pass them on to her two daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expressing her gratitude for having great parents, who are now hands-on grandparents. Speaking with The New York Times ahead of the release of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, this week, the author praised mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for how they raised her and how involved they are in the lives of her two daughters, Eloise Christina,...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
