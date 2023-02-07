Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed after crash following traffic stop in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a crash that took place after a Fresno Police traffic stop was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say the driver – who was uninvolved in the initial traffic stop – was killed after the driver of the vehicle being stopped attempted to […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
Man recovering after medical emergency ends in fiery crash in Clovis
A long road to recovery is ahead for a man who was badly burned in a Clovis crash. On January 11, a truck slammed into a home on Pollasky and 8th. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, but the driver and his passenger were hospitalized.
Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting last year in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a fatal shooting took place late last year in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of Olympia Court on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found...
Man causes fatal crash speeding from traffic stop, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital following a deadly crash in Fresno Wednesday night. Fresno police pulled over a Chevy Tahoe around 11:00 p.m. for non-moving traffic violations. They say the driver stopped at First St. and Shields Ave. and...
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday morning just outside of Hanford. Deputies responded to the report of an active shooter situation on Elder Ave. east of Avenue 12 just after 11:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man had already...
Boy arrested for threatening to shoot up Orosi school, police say
OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested after making threats to commit a school shooting in Orosi, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) officials say. On Wednesday shortly after 5:00 p.m., TCSO deputies say they were called o El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When deputies arrived, they […]
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
Man's body found next to railroad tracks in central Fresno, police say
Fresno police are investigating after a man's body was discovered next to some railroad tracks in central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: 2 teens arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified and arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno resident, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed on Aug. 27 at an apartment complex parking lot near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. Officers were responding to reports […]
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threats against Orosi middle school, deputies say
Investigators say a 13-year-old boy threatened to shoot teachers and students in an email he sent to a staff member at the school.
Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters
GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
Contest letting public decorate cars for Clovis Unified Police Department
The Clovis Unified Police Department is letting the public help design patrol cars.
Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
2 arrested after standoff in Hanford neighborhood, deputies say
Investigators say a man pointed a gun at a family in a Hanford neighborhood before he took off with a woman on a go-kart.
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
DA: Man sentenced for 2020 murder of his girlfriend in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend back in 2020, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to court documents, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested Francisco Cordova after they say found a woman dead with what appeared […]
