Madera, CA

YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting last year in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a fatal shooting took place late last year in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of Olympia Court on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man causes fatal crash speeding from traffic stop, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital following a deadly crash in Fresno Wednesday night. Fresno police pulled over a Chevy Tahoe around 11:00 p.m. for non-moving traffic violations. They say the driver stopped at First St. and Shields Ave. and...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 teens arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified and arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno resident, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed on Aug. 27 at an apartment complex parking lot near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. Officers were responding to reports […]
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Small swarm of earthquakes shakes Fresno County

COALINGA, Calif. (FOX26) — A small swarm of earthquakes rattled near Coalinga in Fresno County early Thursday morning. The first was a magnitude 2.6 at 2:08 a.m. east of Coalinga. It was followed up by a 3.3m at 2:13, a 2.7m at 2:19, and a 2.7 at 2:46. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County

Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for 2020 murder of his girlfriend in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend back in 2020, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to court documents, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested Francisco Cordova after they say found a woman dead with what appeared […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA

