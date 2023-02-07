ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106

MILWAUKEE (115) Connaughton 2-8 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 14-23 9-13 38, Lopez 3-8 2-2 9, Allen 4-11 0-0 12, Holiday 8-16 0-0 18, Beauchamp 1-4 0-0 3, Middleton 10-18 1-1 22, Mamukelashvili 2-4 1-2 6, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 45-99 13-18 115. L.A. LAKERS (106) Brown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
No. 4 Arizona 85, California 62

ARIZONA (22-3) A.Tubelis 11-15 1-2 23, Ballo 6-8 2-6 14, Kriisa 0-7 0-0 0, Ramey 2-7 1-2 7, Henderson 4-10 0-2 11, Larsson 6-7 1-3 16, Boswell 3-9 1-2 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 6-17 85.
BERKELEY, CA
Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play

Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
PHOENIX, AZ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
STANFORD, CA
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Weber St. 73, Montana St. 63

MONTANA ST. (17-9) Belo 4-4 0-0 8, Battle 5-12 0-2 14, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Fuller 5-9 0-0 10, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, Osobor 6-9 3-4 15, Ford 1-4 3-4 6, Gazelas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 6-10 63. WEBER ST. (13-12) Jones 8-16 2-3 18, Koehler 2-3 2-2 7,...
MISSOULA, MT
SANTA CLARA 80, SAN DIEGO 75

Percentages: FG .508, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Townsend 2-2, McKinney 2-4, Sisoho Jawara 2-5, Dahlke 1-2, Turner 1-3, Earlington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Turner 2, Jamerson, Lynch). Steals: 5 (Dahlke 2, Earlington, Jamerson,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 73, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 58

Percentages: FG .452, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright). Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian). Technical Fouls: None.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBA All-Star Rosters

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn (injured) replacement: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia. De'AAron Fox, Sacramento (replacement). Stephen Curry, Golden State (injured) replacement Ja Morant, Memphis. Luka Doncic, Dallas. Nikola Jokic, Denver. Zion Williamson, New Orleans (injured) replacement: Lauri Markkanen, Utah. Reserves. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City. Paul George, LA Clippers. Damian Lillard,...
INDIANA STATE
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Friday's Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Nick Lovullo manager of the Arizona Complex League. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado on a one-year contract. NBA — Fined Brooklyn G Cam Thomas an undisclosed amount for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview after a Feb. 9 game against Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid

Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points...
DENVER, CO
Andy Reid Coaching Record

1999 Philadelphia   5  11  0  .313. 2000 Philadelphia  11   5  0  .688. 2001 Philadelphia  11   5  0  .688. 2002 Philadelphia  12   4  0  .750. 2003 Philadelphia  12   4  0  .750...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sports on TV for February 13-19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St. FS1 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Group F, Antigua, Guatemala --- Tuesday, February 14. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPN — TBA ESPN2 — TBA ESPNU — TBA...
Thursday's Scores

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49, Augusta Southeastern 47. Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Harvest Christian Academy 43. Chicago (Comer) 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61. Chicago (Lane) 55, Northside Prep 52. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54. Chicago (Soto) High School def. Acero -- Sor...
OREGON STATE
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Vancouver...
COLORADO STATE

