Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
MILWAUKEE (115) Connaughton 2-8 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 14-23 9-13 38, Lopez 3-8 2-2 9, Allen 4-11 0-0 12, Holiday 8-16 0-0 18, Beauchamp 1-4 0-0 3, Middleton 10-18 1-1 22, Mamukelashvili 2-4 1-2 6, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 45-99 13-18 115. L.A. LAKERS (106) Brown...
Porterville Recorder
No. 4 Arizona 85, California 62
ARIZONA (22-3) A.Tubelis 11-15 1-2 23, Ballo 6-8 2-6 14, Kriisa 0-7 0-0 0, Ramey 2-7 1-2 7, Henderson 4-10 0-2 11, Larsson 6-7 1-3 16, Boswell 3-9 1-2 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 6-17 85.
Porterville Recorder
Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play
Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
Porterville Recorder
Weber St. 73, Montana St. 63
MONTANA ST. (17-9) Belo 4-4 0-0 8, Battle 5-12 0-2 14, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Fuller 5-9 0-0 10, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, Osobor 6-9 3-4 15, Ford 1-4 3-4 6, Gazelas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 6-10 63. WEBER ST. (13-12) Jones 8-16 2-3 18, Koehler 2-3 2-2 7,...
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 80, SAN DIEGO 75
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Townsend 2-2, McKinney 2-4, Sisoho Jawara 2-5, Dahlke 1-2, Turner 1-3, Earlington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Turner 2, Jamerson, Lynch). Steals: 5 (Dahlke 2, Earlington, Jamerson,...
Porterville Recorder
Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 73, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 58
Percentages: FG .452, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright). Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NBA All-Star Rosters
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn (injured) replacement: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia. De'AAron Fox, Sacramento (replacement). Stephen Curry, Golden State (injured) replacement Ja Morant, Memphis. Luka Doncic, Dallas. Nikola Jokic, Denver. Zion Williamson, New Orleans (injured) replacement: Lauri Markkanen, Utah. Reserves. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City. Paul George, LA Clippers. Damian Lillard,...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Nick Lovullo manager of the Arizona Complex League. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado on a one-year contract. NBA — Fined Brooklyn G Cam Thomas an undisclosed amount for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview after a Feb. 9 game against Chicago.
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid
Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points...
Porterville Recorder
Andy Reid Coaching Record
1999 Philadelphia 5 11 0 .313. 2000 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688. 2001 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688. 2002 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750. 2003 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750...
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for February 13-19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St. FS1 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Group F, Antigua, Guatemala --- Tuesday, February 14. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPN — TBA ESPN2 — TBA ESPNU — TBA...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49, Augusta Southeastern 47. Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Harvest Christian Academy 43. Chicago (Comer) 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61. Chicago (Lane) 55, Northside Prep 52. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54. Chicago (Soto) High School def. Acero -- Sor...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Vancouver...
Comments / 0