KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: $3,000 reward for Tishawn Thorton
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tishawn Thorton. Tishawn Thorton is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward if your tip leads to his capture. 20-year-old Thorton is 6' tall, 175 lbs., and has...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jerry Lee Hayes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jerry Lee Hayes. Jerry Hayes is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 30-year-old Hayes is 5' 4" tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jerry Hayes is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Robert Phompong
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Robert Phompong. Robert Phompong is wanted on a No-bail, Felony Warrant of Possession of Firearm by a Felon. 40-year-old Phompong is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Search for justice in decade-old cold case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Searching for justice in the murder of 26-year-old mother of two. Sarah Roberts was shot and killed more than a decade ago outside a new years eve house party in west Fresno. They’re hoping a $50,000 dollar reward will encourage anyone with information about the murder of Sarah Roberts to come […]
Jury finds Jerel Stanfield guilty of 2013 murder in Fresno during retrial
A man was found guilty of killing a rival gang member in 2013 during his retrial on Thursday.
Man shot dead in Hanford, suspect arrested, deputies say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed […]
2 arrested after standoff in Hanford neighborhood, deputies say
Investigators say a man pointed a gun at a family in a Hanford neighborhood before he took off with a woman on a go-kart.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family
Court documents revealed more details about a feud that started years before the massacre of six family members in Goshen.
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Kings County, deputies say
A man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting and mile-long chase in Kings County on Thursday morning.
DA: Man sentenced for 2020 murder of his girlfriend in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend back in 2020, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to court documents, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested Francisco Cordova after they say found a woman dead with what appeared […]
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
KMPH.com
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting last year in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a fatal shooting took place late last year in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of Olympia Court on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
DOJ: Visalia man sentenced for trafficking meth
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state 60-year-old James Cox and a third party, led by Cox, received over a pound of meth from co-defendant 31-year-old Renato Aguilera of Porterville […]
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
KMPH.com
Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
KMPH.com
Gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A known gang member was sentenced Tuesday for a 2020 attempted murder and shooting spree. The Fresno County DA’s Office says 31-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Fresno, was sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison.
Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threats against Orosi middle school, deputies say
Investigators say a 13-year-old boy threatened to shoot teachers and students in an email he sent to a staff member at the school.
