Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: $3,000 reward for Tishawn Thorton

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tishawn Thorton. Tishawn Thorton is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward if your tip leads to his capture. 20-year-old Thorton is 6' tall, 175 lbs., and has...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jerry Lee Hayes

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jerry Lee Hayes. Jerry Hayes is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 30-year-old Hayes is 5' 4" tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jerry Hayes is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Robert Phompong

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Robert Phompong. Robert Phompong is wanted on a No-bail, Felony Warrant of Possession of Firearm by a Felon. 40-year-old Phompong is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for justice in decade-old cold case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Searching for justice in the murder of 26-year-old mother of two. Sarah Roberts was shot and killed more than a decade ago outside a new years eve house party in west Fresno. They’re hoping a $50,000 dollar reward will encourage anyone with information about the murder of Sarah Roberts to come […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for 2020 murder of his girlfriend in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend back in 2020, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to court documents, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested Francisco Cordova after they say found a woman dead with what appeared […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting last year in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a fatal shooting took place late last year in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of Olympia Court on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Visalia man sentenced for trafficking meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state 60-year-old James Cox and a third party, led by Cox, received over a pound of meth from co-defendant 31-year-old Renato Aguilera of Porterville […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A known gang member was sentenced Tuesday for a 2020 attempted murder and shooting spree. The Fresno County DA’s Office says 31-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Fresno, was sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
FRESNO, CA

