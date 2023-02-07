Read full article on original website
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Gas line cut in southeast Charlotte, repairs underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction crew accident led to a gas line being cut in southeast Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a construction crew cut a natural gas line on Pineborough Road near McLaughlin Drive on Monday. Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene, according...
1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
Health Secretary touting White House's inflation reduction act in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and congress members Alma Adams and Jeff Jackson were in Charlotte Friday touting the White House's inflation reduction act. They held a news conference at Doc’s Pharmacy Friday morning on what the White House says is...
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Chinese spy balloon shuts down three airports in North, South Carolina
A Chinese spy balloon which has captivated national attention for two days has made its way to North Carolina. The foreign probe was seen over the state’s western mountains heading toward Charlotte, according to WSOC, an ABC affiliate. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,” according to reports. Operations at Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington were paused Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,”...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
How much money must you make to be middle class in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad?
(WGHP) — This is how much money you need to make to be considered middle class in the Piedmont Triad, according to the Pew Research Center. The data is based on the hypothetical annual income of a single person living in the Greensboro-High Point area. The minimum income that a single person must make to […]
Rock Hill residents could be on the hook for old Panthers practice property
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s word of big changes coming from the now-defunct Carolina Panthers practice facility in York County. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. First, though, they have to tear down the huge building that was going to be the epicenter for the team. Doing so comes with a heavy price tag.
'Brevard District' in Uptown plans shared by Charlotte leaders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During Monday's Charlotte City Council committee meetings, new details were shared about city leaders' plans to turn the area around the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and Spectrum Center into an entertainment district. Plans to put the CTC underground and build the Charlotte Hornets practice facility are...
Republican crusade to convert UNC-Chapel Hill will lead to its demise | Opinion
The stunning transgressions at UNC in recent months are not mere missteps or good faith miscalculations.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools expected to pick a company to search for new superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is one step closer to selecting a company to lead its search for a new superintendent. On Wednesday, the school board’s superintendent search committee reviewed four finalists and plans to recommend one search firm. "What separated it in the...
South Carolina Supreme Court refuses to rehear abortion ruling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has denied a request to reconsider their ruling that tossed out the state's fetal heartbeat abortion law. The justices said Wednesday they would not rehear the ruling that they made early last month. Back on January 5, the court struck down...
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
