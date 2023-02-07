ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Gas line cut in southeast Charlotte, repairs underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction crew accident led to a gas line being cut in southeast Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a construction crew cut a natural gas line on Pineborough Road near McLaughlin Drive on Monday. Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
New York Post

Chinese spy balloon shuts down three airports in North, South Carolina

A Chinese spy balloon which has captivated national attention for two days has made its way to North Carolina. The foreign probe was seen over the state’s western mountains heading toward Charlotte, according to WSOC, an ABC affiliate. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,” according to reports. Operations at Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington were paused Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
WBTV

Rock Hill residents could be on the hook for old Panthers practice property

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s word of big changes coming from the now-defunct Carolina Panthers practice facility in York County. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. First, though, they have to tear down the huge building that was going to be the epicenter for the team. Doing so comes with a heavy price tag.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

'Brevard District' in Uptown plans shared by Charlotte leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During Monday's Charlotte City Council committee meetings, new details were shared about city leaders' plans to turn the area around the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) and Spectrum Center into an entertainment district. Plans to put the CTC underground and build the Charlotte Hornets practice facility are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina Supreme Court refuses to rehear abortion ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has denied a request to reconsider their ruling that tossed out the state's fetal heartbeat abortion law. The justices said Wednesday they would not rehear the ruling that they made early last month. Back on January 5, the court struck down...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy