Violent crimes drop in Shelby County while property thefts on the rise, new data shows

DA’s Justice Review Unit looking into 2022 inmate death at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office’s Justice Review Unit is looking into the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar in October of 2022. In October, the District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the death of Mr. Gershun Freeman, who died while in the Shelby County jail. DA Mulroy immediately called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate Mr. Freeman’s death. Additionally, our Justice Review Unit (JRU) has begun reviewing the details of the investigation.
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
Kid caught on camera trying to break into car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
Ex-Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death 'swarmed' Black Army vet and beat him 3 days earlier: lawsuit
Five Memphis police officers who allegedly beat Tyre Nichols to death attacked another black man three days earlier, according to a recently filed lawsuit
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
Autopsy report: what caused man to die after altercation with Shelby County jailers?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report of a man killed in the Shelby County Jail after an altercation with officers was released to ABC24 Thursday. 33-year-old Gershun Freeman died after an altercation with corrections officers on Oct. 5, 2022. The TBI was called in to investigate the inmate's death...
Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect arrested in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested without incident on Feb. 9 in Germantown. Officers with the (West TN Drug Task Force WTDTF) and Germantown Police Department announced the arrest, in a release on Feb. 10, following several hours of surveillance.
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MPD: Man carjacks 2 women in less than an hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day. According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not […]
Student’s essay shines light on domestic violence at home, leads to mother’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It all started as a school assignment. A writing assignment by a kindergarten student caught the attention of school officials and eventually law enforcement. And, it landed her mom behind bars. According to a police affidavit, the story was about her parents arguing, fighting, and even...
13 more Memphis police officers face discipline related to Tyre Nichols’ death
The administrative carnage within the Memphis Police Department continues as it pertains to the public relations fallout following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. More than a dozen Memphis cops reportedly face disciplinary action from either the department, an investigative state agency, or from the U.S. Department of...
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
One of three suspects in multi car jackings captured with auto tracking help: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.
