ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

'Super bloom' swarms force California city to say no more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a “super bloom” of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
SFGate

Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy