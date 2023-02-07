Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
WNEM
Flint church holds service to honor lives lost to violence
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Church Without Walls in Flint held an event to honor the lives of those lost to violence on Thursday, Feb. 9. The church held a Hope, Healing, and Remembrance service and provided resources for those dealing with the grief of loss. “I know that we can...
WNEM
Flint receives $1M grant for park development
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources awarded $1 million to the city of Flint for development of the St. John Neighborhood Memorial Park. Flint was chosen as one of the grant recipients of the DNR’s Michigan Spark Grant on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to...
WNEM
Real life Rosie the Riveter honored for work in WWII
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A real life Rosie the Riveter is was some call the 100-year-old Bay City woman who was honored Wednesday for her work during WWII. Volunteers from the American Rosie the Riveter Association surprised the trailblazer, Vera Gobeski, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Sharp as a tack...
WNEM
Work on Independence Bridge to continue throughout Feb.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Independence Bridge will continue to have closures during February as workers prepare for the start of demo work. The Bay City Bridge Partners are asking for the continued patience of residents as work on the Independence Bridge continues throughout the month. On Feb. 7, they...
WNEM
Bay City community center looks for help after pipe burst
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A community center that assists others is now looking for help after a broken pipe flooded its donations with water on Sunday. “On Sunday evening, opened the door to our pantry sorting room and literally found Niagara Falls,” said Marlene Mika, the operations manager at Great Lakes Dream Center in Bay City.
WNEM
Saginaw Spirit and Barb Smith host mental health phone bank
abc12.com
Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
WNEM
Bay City State Park kicks off centennial celebration
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lead Ranger Michael Barker said in the early 1920s, the area was called “Water Works Park,” but Bay City donated the land to the state. At the time, they...
WNEM
Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
kisswtlz.com
Woman Sues Flint Fire Department, City Over Death of Sons
A woman whose two sons died in a Flint house fire last May is suing the city, the Flint Fire Department and two firefighters for their deaths. On May 28, 2022, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the Pulaski Street fire. Firefighters conducting an initial sweep of the home missed the boys, who were discovered six minutes later by other firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek resigned from the department following the incident.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Feb. 10th
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
WNEM
Family reunited with photo sold at estate sale
HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. A father and daughter duo now plan to preserve the photo. The photo, from 1873, is of William Harvey Meredith,...
WNEM
Water main break reported in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A water main break is affecting large portions of the city of Flint. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The City of Flint Water Department is working to identify the source of the break. Locations throughout the city may experience...
WNEM
Old Merrill High School building redeveloped into apartment complex
