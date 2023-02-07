ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot

By Addy Bink
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGKET_0kejl18R00

(NEXSTAR) – A Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $747 million was up for grabs Monday night after no ticket was able to match the numbers drawn on Saturday. If your ticket matches the latest numbers drawn, seen below, you’ll have won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history .

The jackpot hasn’t been won since November 19, giving way for the prize to grow to be the ninth-largest lottery prize in history . Powerball officials say the jackpot has a cash value of $403.1 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, February 6: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2X.

Didn’t win the jackpot? You may still have won money

Without a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot could become the fourth-largest in game history , edging out a prize won in Massachusetts in 2017. Surpassing that prize (it’s roughly $12 million shy of doing so) would also make the current jackpot the eighth-largest in U.S. history .

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials . While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize .

Where are jackpots most frequently won?

Whether the Powerball jackpot rolls again or is won Monday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Diario

$50,000 lottery ticket not cashed out

A ticket sold in Ascencion Parish, specifically at Fisherman's One Step, worth $50,000, was not claimed by the buyer as reported by the Louisiana Lottery. Does this sound incredible to you? Well, it's not uncommon, it's happening more and more frequently.
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington Is Worth $754.6 Million, Lottery Officials Say

A lucky player has won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the first of 2023 There's a winner in Washington! A single Powerball ticket purchased in the state matched all six numbers — 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, plus a prize-doubling Power Play multiplier, 7 — in Monday's drawing, according to an announcement on the lottery game's website. The winning jackpot is worth $754.6 million, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The lucky ticket-holder, who has not yet claimed the prize, will have a big decision to make: choosing...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
KDAF

KDAF

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy