Harrisburg, PA

Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing

HORTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan 11-year-old’s drawing was taken by school officials after it was deemed “inappropriate,” and her parents want an apology. “Everybody is refusing to remove the artwork, and they are refusing to apologize, and those are the only two things I’ve asked for,” said mother Sierra Carter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024. “If legislation passes depending on what that looks like, not only would that impact Independence, but it would impact every school district in the state of Missouri,” Herl said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Missouri’s efforts to save the American Bald Eagle pay off

KSNF/KODE — Every year, thousands of American Bald Eagles escape the harsh northern winters by migrating to Missouri. It’s something that Missouri Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell says is a remarkable success story. “We now have a breeding population year-round, easily a couple hundred, but it’s much higher in...
MISSOURI STATE
Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri lawmakers try new hand at legalizing sports betting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Since the start of the NFL season back in September, there’s been roughly 8.7 million attempts to place a sports bet in Missouri, according to GeoComply. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say that Missouri is playing a losing hand after not legalizing...
MISSOURI STATE
Ground breaks on $22mil Lawrence Co. Enforcement Center

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ground is broken in Mt. Vernon for something that’s been in the works for more than two years. It’s the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center. The new $22-million facility will be built at 1525 Missouri Drive — and will replace the current jail that was built in 1984. It will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to move its operations under one roof.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Missouri lawmakers push for new distracted driving laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — At least six Missouri lawmakers have introduced legislation to crack down on distracted driving. Missouri is one of only two US states without a law that prohibits people over 21 from texting while driving. Potential avenues to change that seem to have bipartisan backing. The...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Kansas Adjutant General to retire

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Adjutant General David Weishaar is leaving Governor Laura Kelly’s administration after two years in the position. The Governor’s office announced the Adjutant General’s retirement, along with Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Herman Jones’ retirement in a press release Wednesday. “General Weishaar and Colonel...
KANSAS STATE
MO DHSS releases weekend marijuana sales total

MISSOURI — Sales totaled millions of dollars in the first weekend to legally sell recreational marijuana in Missouri. According to the State Department of Health and Senior Services, the three day weekend added up to approximately $12,600,000. Sales of recreational marijuana outpaced medical purchases by more than a two...
MISSOURI STATE
New KBI director named

TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation named a new director Thursday. Tony Mattivi becomes the 13th director of the KBI after Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated him for the role in January. Kobach said Mattivi’s extensive experience in law enforcement made him a prime candidate. Mattivi served...
KANSAS STATE

