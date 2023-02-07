Read full article on original website
Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked
The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Show Kane, Toews List of Interested Trade Partners
Patrick Kane may not be ready to make a decision on his NHL playing future yet, but one will need to come in the next couple of weeks, and the Chicago Blackhawks are putting all of their ducks in a row in preparation for a potential trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kane has been shown a list of teams who have expressed interest in a potential trade with the Blackhawks, but the sniper is not yet prepared to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate the deal.
bvmsports.com
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
MLB expansion proposal calls to split Cardinals from division with Cubs
One new proposal, brought forth Tuesday by The Athletic, calls to split the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs into different divisions if Major League Baseball expands to 32 teams.
markerzone.com
GOALIE SCORES GOALIE-GOAL WHILE OPPOSING GOALIE STILL IN GOAL
In the German DEL2 League, Ravensburg Towerstars goaltender Jonas Stettmer netted a 200-foot goalie-goal while his counterpart, Ver Selb netminder Michael Bitzer, was still in the net. The goal tied the game up at one-apiece with plenty of time to go. Not your typical goalie-goal. Staying hydrated is absolutely critical...
Yardbarker
Brock Boeser and Luke Schenn’s agent Ben Hankinson speaks about the future of his clients with the Canucks
As per usual, Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor continue to bring us some of the best agent information straight from the source. On Wednesday’s episode of Donnie & Dhali, they were joined by NHL agent Ben Hankinson to check in on the latest news surrounding his clients Brock Boeser and Luke Schenn. This, a day after Postmedia’s Ben Kuzma shared that Hankinson told him he’d spoken to the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild about trading for his client.
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn
No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
Yardbarker
Trade Deadline Profile: Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
Over the next few weeks leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, I’ll be doing an in-depth look at the players who are on the trade block and whether they would be a good fit for the Edmonton Oilers. Today, we have Jakob Chychrun. Who is Jakob Chychrun?
markerzone.com
REPORT: OUTDOOR HOCKEY COULD BE COMING TO FLORIDA NEXT SEASON
Just over one week from now, the NHL will hold the 2023 Stadium Series in Raleigh (North Carolina) as the Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals. Planning for these types of events take a while and it appears that the NHL already has the location for the next edition of the Stadium Series.
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks
Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: On the report of Jim Rutherford wanting out of Vancouver
Rick Dhaliwal: A text from Jim Rutherford on the reports he’s not happen and wants out, was told by Jim that there is nothing to those reports. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford denies the speculation that he is considering resigning from the Canucks. Sportsnet 650:...
WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game
The most entertaining part of Tuesday's Florida-Tampa Bay game did not occur on the ice, with a fan fighting a mascot in the arena. The post WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Vancouver visits Detroit after Pettersson's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Elias Pettersson's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Canucks' 6-5 win. Detroit has a 22-20-8 record overall and...
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK DELETES ALL-STAR WEEKEND PHOTO WITH OVECHKIN FROM HIS INSTAGRAM
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has responded after fans in his home country of the Czech Republic (Czechia) kicked up a fuss over a photo. The backlash came after Pastrnak posted a few photos from the NHL's All-Star weekend. One of those photos showed him and Alexander Ovechkin posing on the ice together. That did not get a great response from fans in Czechia.
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Oilers, Kings, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are telling teams they’ll have only a limited window to prep for a Patrick Kane trade in the event they make the forward’s shortlist. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are getting on the Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes. Are the Edmonton Oilers...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins have 'recently inquired' about Chychrun ahead of trade deadline
The Boston Bruins are not a team that typically stands pat at the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made at least one pre-trade deadline move in all seven of his full seasons on the job. He hasn't been afraid to trade good prospects or first-round picks.
