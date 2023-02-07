Read full article on original website
Somebody I Used To Know
“You’re not gonna pull off some Julia Roberts/My Best Friend’s Wedding shit are you?” With that one line, Somebody I Used To Know both tips its hat to its most obvious inspiration and establishes enough winking distance to keep this latest Dave Franco/Alison Brie collaboration from feeling like a toned-down remake of that classic rom-com. Whereas that 1997 film brimmed with broad slapstick comedy as Roberts’ Jules attempted to foil a wedding (in order to bag the groom for herself), Franco’s 2023 twist aims for a more melancholy register.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to star in cryogenically frozen rom-com
After doing the Groundhog Day thing with Palm Springs in 2020, Andy Samberg has signed on to another high-concept romantic comedy movie. Titled 42.6 years, the movie stars Samberg as a man who had to be cryogenically frozen in an experimental procedure in order to save his life, and he wakes up nearly 43 years later to discover that everything from his old life is gone… except for his ex-girlfriend, who is now physically older than him (by about 42 years or so). With no one else to turn to, the two will (presumably) get back together in a way that is both romantic and comedic. Jean Smart will play the ex-girlfriend.
John Candy documentary from Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds coming to Prime Video
Back in October, John Candy fanboy Ryan Reynolds revealed he and Colin Hanks had been working on a documentary of the late, great comedian. Now, Variety has the scoop that Prime Video is in talks to scoop up the project. Get your tissues ready, folks, because Reynolds promised there will be tears.
Alison Brie knew we were going to ask about the Community movie
Somebody I Used To Know is a rom-com… kind of. “We call it a rom-com, but that’s not totally how I would describe the movie. I think of it more as an adult coming-of-age story,” Alison Brie said during a conversation with The A.V. Club on Wednesday, before dubbing the film a “rom-com, with a heavy dose of dram.”
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Michael Jackson's estate moves to sell a piece of his music catalog for nearly $1 billion
In the last year, Sony has been involved in high-dollar purchases regarding the publishing rights and recorded-music catalogs of prominent artists, including the record-making price tag for Bruce Springsteen’s work. Now, the company is looking to pen the largest deal yet for an artist’s catalog, with a $800-900 million dollar offer reportedly made to Michael Jackson’s estate.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Jeremy Renner is "mobile" and "laughing," according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly
While promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have shared an update on Jeremy Renner after the fellow Avengers: Endgame actor was injured in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” which he later confirmed to be “30 plus broken bones.” As he works to get back into fighting/Rennervating shape, the Hawkeye star has been supported by his fellow Marvel heroes.
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight inspired Jonathan Majors to go to drama school, and the rest is history
In 2008, a new era of comic book movies began with the releases of The Dark Knight and Iron Man. Now, as Jonathan Majors launches his big screen debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Devotion star has opened up about how Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker sparked his own career.
Skylar Astin thinks "time is on our side" for another Pitch Perfect sequel
When Skylar Astin isn’t busy solving crimes on CBS’s So Help Me Todd or committing them in his recent starring turn as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop Of Horrors, he’s ruminating about a return to the franchise that truly launched his Hollywood career: Pitch Perfect.
Poker Face's guest starsmake for a damn delightful case of the week
Natasha Lyonne is, without a doubt, Poker Face’s ace. Rian Johnson’s drama does have another obvious trick up its sleeve: each episode’s enviable guest cast. The show boasts an adept roster of actors, including last week’s Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson; the duo’s performance helped save a relatively mediocre outing. So far, all the other guest stars have been equally great, including Lil Rel Howrey, Chloë Sevigny, and Adrien Brody. The sixth episode is no different. Ellen Barkin and Tim Meadows elevate an already solid ep.
Maid In Manhattan
Tyler Posey and Jennifer Lopez in 2014 and 2002 Photo: Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage (Getty Images); Screenshot: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube. Being an actor means transforming into anything, be that a man into a beast or a childless woman into a mother. Tyler Posey is an authority on both subjects, having been both a famous fictional werewolf and a beloved romantic comedy child star. In a recent interview with The A.V. Club, he tells us about his time on the Maid In Manhattan set helping Jennifer Lopez prepare for her eventual foray into motherhood.
Spirited Away stage show is going from the Spirit Realm to US theaters
Do you hear the people? Singing a song of No Face on the train? It is the music of the people who will not be kids again. GKids announced earlier today that Spirited Away would be the next anime classic from Hayao Miyazaki to tread the boards, courtesy of Tony-winner John Caird, whose landmark production Les Misérables explains the stupid parody above. The announcement follows the stage adaptation of Miyazaki’s My Neighbor Totoro and answers the prayers of Miyazaki-obsessed theater kids.
Your Place Or Mine
Can you successfully build out a romantic comedy wherein your central couple spend the bulk of your film thousands of miles apart, meaning your A-list stars split-screen their way through much of their interactions, romantic and otherwise? Your Place Or Mine, the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna (the writer behind The Devil Wears Prada and the CW’s charming musical series My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) seems to have taken that challenge as more than a mere screenwriting 101 prompt. It is the entire raison d’etre behind Netflix’s latest rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Unsurprisingly—if dispiritingly so, given everyone involved!—the end result is a mixed-bag.
Zachary Levi lands new role in Not Without Hope
Brief Twitter controversy notwithstanding, Zachary Levi remains booked and busy. The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star recently faced some criticism from fans for his anti-Pfizer tweet (and subsequent resurfacing of old appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and the Christian Broadcasting Network). Moving past the brief media firestorm, the actor has a new project on the way from Highland Film Group called Not Without Hope, written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey).
Michael Keaton swooped in and scavenged John Leguizamo's role as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming was warmly welcomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe upon its release in 2017, thanks to its refreshing, John Hughes-inspired take on the webhead. However, it could have looked very different, with John Leguizamo playing antagonist Adrian Toomes, also known as the Vulture, instead of Michael Keaton. Talks between the Dopesick actor and Sony had dragged on for so long that the studio secured another star.
Ghostface stalks the streets of NYC in new Scream VI Super Bowl TV spot
As we learned in the 1996 meta slasher Scream, horror films are built around a set of de-facto rules. Surviving, dying a gory death, or figuring out who could be the killer all depend on knowing and living by those rules, even if they switch up once in a while. Case in point, a franchise means a new killer is just around the corner (or the bodega) as we see in Scream VI’s new TV spot for the Super Bowl with Ghostface returning in their masked glory.
Elizabeth Banks knows that her story about Thor: Ragnarok will become clickbait
Elizabeth Banks isn’t one to shy from action: the very title of her next project, Cocaine Bear, cements that. But sometimes, as she plainly admits, it’s the action that shines from her. In a new conversation with Variety’s Adam B. Vary, Banks reveals that the last project she was really excited about the possibility of directing was Thor: Ragnarok—but “nothing ever happened.”
Magic Mike's Last Dance review: Abs-ence makes the heart grow fonder
In a world of ingenious digital trickery, Channing Tatum may be one of cinema’s best special effects. During the sequence that kicks Magic Mike’s Last Dance into gear—a $6,000 lap dance for overstressed arts patron Max (Salma Hayek Pinault)—Tatum’s physique flows into shapes not physically possible for most humans. Ironically, he’s more of an action figure here than he was in the G.I. Joe movies, with the musculature of He-Man and the liquidity of the T-1000. Both left and right brain are engaged in the viewer, who may be turned on while also intellectually pondering how the hell he just did that one pose.
Steven Levitan declares Reboot completely dead after failing to find new home
There’s an old proverb that says that every person dies two deaths: Once, when they’re canceled by a streaming service, and then again when no other streaming service or network opts to pick them back up. (We’re paraphrasing, here.) And so it was for Hulu’s recently killed-off comedy series Reboot, which won’t be, per series creator Steven Levitan, who broke the news earlier this week on Twitter.
