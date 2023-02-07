Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Youngest Von Trapp boy in famed movie ‘The Sound of Music’ takes in Bend performance, to actors’ delight
Before Friday's opening night performance of Thoroughly Modern Productions' The Sound of Music at the Tower Theatre, the cast was delighted to learn from their stage manager that a surprise guest was in the audience. Duane Chase, who played the youngest Von Trapp boy in the famous 1965 movie, was there to enjoy the show The post Youngest Von Trapp boy in famed movie ‘The Sound of Music’ takes in Bend performance, to actors’ delight appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond is set to host another comedy festival
The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
centraloregondaily.com
James Taylor coming to Bend Memorial Day weekend
Another big name has been booked to perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this season. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform on Sunday, May 28. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $65 plus service fees. The online presale...
KTVZ
Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend
New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
cascadebusnews.com
New in Bend — Scar Camo at Redemption Tattoo
One hundred million people in the developed world experience new scars every year. There are more than 50 million people every year in the U.S. alone¹ that develop scars from accidents, surgery, childbirth, acne or illness (for ex: chicken pox). While some people wear their scars as a badge of courage, many find their scars embarrassing, emotionally scarring and constant reminders of traumatic events. Facial scars in particular can lower self-esteem.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3-yr-old cancer survivor becomes police officer before major brain surgery
The Redmond Police Department got a new officer Thursday night. This special swearing-in was for a three-year-old boy who will gain a new title to go with the badge he already has: Cancer survivor. But his battle is far from over as he faces a significant medical procedure that will...
centraloregondaily.com
How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs
Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
Architect Fernando Rodriguez’s glass houses in Bend are for sale up to $3,880,000
From every angle, architect Fernando Rodriguez’s alluring new house in Bend delivers surprises. A facade of Brazilian eucalyptus siding provides privacy from passersby, concealing that the rooms have glass walls overlooking an inner courtyard, designed around an existing ponderosa pine tree. The contemporary-style dwelling at 61919 Hosmer Lake Drive...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name
A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch
Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking.
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond bootmaker passes
DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 4 arrested in hallucinogen extraction lab bust in NE Bend
Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team busted a secret lab used for hallucinogen extraction Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. Four people were arrested and are facing multiple charges. A search warrant was issued at 8:00 a.m. at a property on the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update
Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
kcfmradio.com
Sutton Lake Boat Ramp; Student Vaccinations; Listening Session For Transit
The Forest Service has begun the process to update and improve the public boat launch at Sutton Lake. Right now they are seeking comments on the proposal that involves removing the existing ramp and dock. A new concrete ramp with a trench drain and catch-basin system at the top would be supplemented with a new concrete abutment leading to aluminum boarding docks. The new docks would also accommodate “Americans with disabilities act” requirements. Sutton Lake is 5 ½ miles north of Florence on the east side of Highway 101. Comment must be received by February 17th. The link to the project details:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ How did Bend Police manage to arrest 2 people for DUII twice in 6 hours?
Bend Police announced Monday they had made six DUII arrests in a 12-hour span between Sunday night and Monday morning. But that involved just four suspects. Two of them were arrested twice in a span of six hours. One of those two was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail and...
Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools
Bend Senior High School was placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to students at the school, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and also reportedly headed to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend PD adding two DUII-focused officers to patrol the streets on Super Bowl Sunday
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department is adding two additional DUII officers, in addition to one full-time DUII officer, to their force to help patrol the roads on Super Bowl Sunday. The Super Bowl falls on a list of "holidays" the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA)...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Comments / 0