Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Dramatic video shows building collapse in Turkey during deadly 7.8 quake
Harrowing footage emerged early Monday showing an apartment building in Turkey collapsing into a pile of rubble, sending terrified people running for their lives, during a monster magnitude-7.8 earthquake that hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. More than 2,300 people were killed and thousands were injured in the natural disaster that knocked down apartment blocks in Turkey and devastated cities in Syria that were already heavily damaged by years of war. Dramatic footage that was recorded in the daytime in the city of Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey shows a seven-story building coming down as a result of the powerful tremors. In...
Before and after pictures show scale of devastation caused by Turkey earthquake - OLD
A series of earthquakes and aftershocks striking the border region between southeast Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday is feared to have killed 20,000 people.The 7.8 magnitude earthquake became the deadliest in more than a decade on Wednesday after the number of people killed passed 9,000.More than 30,000 people have been hurt and authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb as rescue workers race to pull survivors from the rubble in cities and towns across a wide area.The tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras province, near the major Turkish cities of Gaziantep and Adana.Powerful aftershocks continued to hit...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
China Gears Up To Shoot Down US Drones
Drones continue to move toward the center of U.S. warfare, emerging as a major spending priority and a go-to solution for almost every defense challenge—most especially in a conflict with China. Networked drone swarms proved decisive in a recent Air Force simulation of a Taiwan Strait conflict: they broke...
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
ISKENDERUN, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria and killed more than 22,000 people. The survivors included six relatives who huddled in...
Zelenskyy did not ask NATO to strike Russia with nuclear weapons
CLAIM: A video shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that NATO “can use nuclear weapons on Russia” in order to deter Russia from using its own nuclear arsenal. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Erroneous English subtitles were added to a video of Zelenskyy discussing what NATO should do to deter...
Biden Seeks 'Competition, Not Conflict' With Xi Jinping: 'If China Threatens Our Sovereignty, We Will Act'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again reiterated that he is seeking "competition" and "not conflict" with China. What Happened: Biden standing before the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, in his State of the Union address, said that he has made it clear to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, that "we seek competition, not conflict."
Dramatic footage shows moment of powerful aftershock live on Turkish TV
A live television broadcast captured the moment two consecutive aftershocks hit Malatya, Turkey, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the country earlier in the day.Feb. 6, 2023.
