BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
New York Post

Dramatic video shows building collapse in Turkey during deadly 7.8 quake

Harrowing footage emerged early Monday showing an apartment building in Turkey collapsing into a pile of rubble, sending terrified people running for their lives, during a monster magnitude-7.8 earthquake that hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. More than 2,300 people were killed and thousands were injured in the natural disaster that knocked down apartment blocks in Turkey and devastated cities in Syria that were already heavily damaged by years of war. Dramatic footage that was recorded in the daytime in the city of Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey shows a seven-story building coming down as a result of the powerful tremors. In...
The Independent

Before and after pictures show scale of devastation caused by Turkey earthquake - OLD

A series of earthquakes and aftershocks striking the border region between southeast Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday is feared to have killed 20,000 people.The 7.8 magnitude earthquake became the deadliest in more than a decade on Wednesday after the number of people killed passed 9,000.More than 30,000 people have been hurt and authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb as rescue workers race to pull survivors from the rubble in cities and towns across a wide area.The tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras province, near the major Turkish cities of Gaziantep and Adana.Powerful aftershocks continued to hit...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Defense One

China Gears Up To Shoot Down US Drones

Drones continue to move toward the center of U.S. warfare, emerging as a major spending priority and a go-to solution for almost every defense challenge—most especially in a conflict with China. Networked drone swarms proved decisive in a recent Air Force simulation of a Taiwan Strait conflict: they broke...
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath

ISKENDERUN, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria and killed more than 22,000 people. The survivors included six relatives who huddled in...

