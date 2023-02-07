Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Retired police officer weighs in on bodycam footage related to activist shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Retired Fulton County Sheriff Lt. Charles Rambo analyzed bodycam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center. “I did not see anything that would shock anyone’s conscience,” Rambo said. “These officers, in my reasonable officer...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
atlantanewsfirst.com
VIDEO: Arrest made in string of robberies connected to gay dating app in metro Atlanta
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. The remains of a 16-year-old Norcross girl who was reported missing since July 2022 have been identified by Gwinnett County police officials. Midtown Connector Project gets new CEO. Updated: 3 hours ago. The project aims to create a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures. In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Body cam footage of Atlanta police response to shooting near training facility
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Body cam footage of shooting outside future Atlanta training facility released
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station. It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing. Atlanta News First is still working to find...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
Person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County. LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gun point after Grindr meet up. LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gun point after Grindr meet up. Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit. Updated: 12 hours ago. "It can be a little alarming...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One year after two metro Atlanta pastors were accused of locking elderly clients in their basement, the couple has filed a defamation lawsuit and claim their reputation has been ruined. The lawsuit comes after an Atlanta News First investigation exposed conditions inside what Griffin,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Midtown Connector Project gets new CEO. Updated: 8 hours ago. The project aims...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County detention officer arrested for reportedly attacking inmate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sheriff Patrick Labat announced that a former Fulton County Sheriff’s Office detention officer is facing more than a dozen charges after being arrested on Feb. 9. Officials said Reynard Trotman, who joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2022, is charged...
Comments / 0