Houston, TX

what a world!!
3d ago

this is SAD he was so young, he hadn't even started to live life yet. To all the mothers hold on to your kids and make it your business to know who they hang around with. My condolences to the family and may this young teenager find peace...

Clau
3d ago

Police need to investigate. Very sad and devastating, I have a 13 year old. I hope they find the killers.

Navajo Joe
3d ago

it's terrible how these young children are committing suicide at such a young age....parents should lock up their guns and hide them...

