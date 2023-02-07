ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy