WANTED: Woman accused of leaving her children home alone for nearly 2 months in Montgomery County
ROMAN FOREST, Texas — A woman is wanted by police after being accused of leaving her two children home alone for nearly more than a month in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates for two counts of Abandon...
KHOU
Hotel clerk armed with handgun stops rifle-carrying robber, HPD says
HOUSTON — A hotel clerk armed with a handgun managed to scare away a robber who was armed with a rifle at a hotel off the Katy Freeway last month, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Jan. 16 around 7 a.m. at a hotel off the...
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
Special education teacher claims 10-year-old was going to harm others when arm broken, docs say
A video appears to show the teacher pushing the child against a wall, twisting his arm in an "unnatural motion," before slamming him to the ground when a "loud pop is heard," records state.
Click2Houston.com
2 people killed after suspected drunk, speeding driver crashes into forklift in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are dead after the suspected drunk, speeding driver of their car crashed into a forklift on Houston’s south side Thursday night. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash took place in the 2700 block of Bellfort Road, west of SH-288, at around 6:38 p.m.
HPD: 4-year-old shot on Katy Freeway near Fry Road in possible road rage shooting
HOUSTON — A 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm on the Katy Freeway near Fry Road Thursday night in a possible road rage shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just after 9 p.m. Police said the boy was shot in the left arm and his family took him to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be OK.
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Reward being offered for information about Carlos Lugo's death
HOUSTON — A reward is being offered for information that helps find the person or people who killed a 14-year-old. Carlos Lugo had been reported missing for about two weeks before his body was found on a dead-end street in north Houston. He had been shot to death. Editor's...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
HPD reopens 4 cases involving dead babies that went cold between 1981 and 2005
HOUSTON — Investigators at the Houston Police Department are hoping to shed light on a few heartbreaking cold cases involving unidentified babies. Detectives are hoping new technology, like genealogy, will help give the babies names. 1981. The first case that's being reopened is from the 80s. A baby was...
Driver charged in DWI crash that killed 2 passengers, DA officials say
HOUSTON — Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash Thursday in southwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on W. Bellfort Avenue near Kirby Drive. Sean Teare, with the...
Click2Houston.com
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
KHOU
Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
Drone video shows arrest of 2 young suspects hiding after alleged carjacking attempts in Humble
Humble police were responding to a carjacking report when they heard gunshots nearby. Drone video shows the moment the 17- and 19-year-old suspects were arrested.
One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
Ashanti Grant update: Recovery continues a year later for young girl shot in suspected road rage; no arrests made
HOUSTON — It's been one year since Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot in what police believe was a case of road rage and still, no arrests have been made. She spent two months in a coma and has had to relearn all of the things the man who put a bullet in her brain took from her.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
KHOU
