Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray
Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium
Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field. The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled in and out of State Farm Stadium. Check out the scene from inside the venue:. An NFL...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Terry Bradshaw Says Sean Payton Passed on Cardinals Because of Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals weren't able to land the talents of Sean Payton as their head coach, and perhaps we know why.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VIDEO: Media Coverage At An All-Time High For The Super Bowl
PHOENIX, AZ. – After two years of limited media coverage because of the pandemic, the NFL has issued more than 6,000 credentials to media from all over the world to cover Super Bowl 57, and The Free Press’ Rock Riley is there. Media from over 25
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Sean Payton sparks Josh Jacobs rumors, gives Broncos funny catchphrase at the Super Bowl
Sean Payton has quickly started making headlines since becoming the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. First, Payton kicked quarterback Russell Wilson’s personal training staff out of the team’s facility. Wilson can continue working with them on his own time, but not at the club’s UCHealth Training Center. That decision created quite a buzz in the football world and was well-received in Broncos Country.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this...
