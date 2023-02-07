Powerball winner! $754.6M winning lottery ticket sold in Washington for Feb. 6 jackpot

The current Powerball jackpot is now the 9th largest lottery prize the nation has ever seen after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday.

Pull up a chair and grab your tickets.

The numbers are in for the Monday, Feb. 6 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $747 million, with a cash option of $403.1 million.

Powerball winning numbers for 2/6/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball is 7. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night, Feb. 6, 2023?

Yes. One ticket purchased in Washington matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

Three tickets bought in New York and two tickets sold in Michigan matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

One ticket sold in Texas matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play worth $2 million.

Double Play numbers are 14, 19, 58, 59, 68, and the Powerball is 16.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Feb. 8 resets to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $10.8 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

$632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.

$185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

$366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.

$206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7; California.

$93 million — Nov. 19; Kansas.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington . $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $ $754.6 million, Powerball — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington . $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

