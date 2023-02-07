Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Public School Driver Guilty Of Abusing Special Needs Students: Prosecutors
Prosecutors say that a school bus driver in Montgomery County who drove special education students was found criminally responsible for sexually abusing four girls on his route following a lengthy investigation. Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Feb. 9 to multiple counts of...
fox5dc.com
Combatting the rise in juvenile crime in Prince George's County
OXON HILL, Md. - A community meeting on safety in Prince George's County was packed with people Wednesday night who are fed up with the rise in crime, especially involving teens. Nearly everyone at the meeting inside the Oxon Hill Library shared the same mutual concern — juvenile crime is...
Bay Net
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
Carjackings by juveniles spike, some in Prince George's County want parents held accountable
OXON HILL, Md. — Fear for their safety and the direction of their community is what packed a Prince George's County library on Wednesday night. County Councilman Mel Franklin said he wanted a frank conversation about solutions to crime, and that's what he got. "A lot of the talk...
WTOP
Officer investigating pipe assault shoots man in Southeast DC
A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man on Good Hope Road in Southeast on Friday morning, after officers responded to the area for the report of a woman struck with a pipe, according to D.C. police. It happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of Good Hope...
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff
Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
DC rapper charged in June 2022 Tyson’s Corner shooting pleads guilty
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A rapper who was facing charges for a shooting in Tyson’s Corner Center in June of 2022 pled guilty to four felonies, officials announced on Thursday. Noah Settles, a D.C. rapper under the name of “No Savage,” turned himself in to police several days after he fired a […]
WTOP
Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers hurt
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A man suspected of injuring two Maryland police officers with gunfire has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
WTOP
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
Bay Net
fox5dc.com
Maryland drunk driving law has loophole that needs to be closed, advocates say
Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law" The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. Seven years ago, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah...
Temple Hills Man Cops To Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills With Sister To Woman Wit Previous OD
It was a family affair for a brother-sister duo who admitted to selling fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman in 2021 in Washington, DC. Larry Jerome Eastman, 22, of Temple Hills, and his sister, DC resident Justice Michelle Eastman, 26,...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff
Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say. The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6...
