Montgomery County, MD

Daily Voice

'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff

Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers hurt

FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A man suspected of injuring two Maryland police officers with gunfire has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a...
FALLSTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect

Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2 pm on the 1500 block of Park Road. Upon approaching the victim, two suspects asked for directions. During the conversation with the victim, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle. She grabbed a gun from her purse and ordered the woman to enter the car. The victim complied, and the suspect drove away while demanding the woman’s property. Police reports indicate that the suspects The post Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

