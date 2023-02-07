ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Slay’s brutal Super Bowl honesty includes ripping Matt Patricia

By Ryan Dunleavy
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — Dictionary.com defines “slay” as a verb meaning “to destroy,” or alternately, “to strongly impress or overwhelm someone.”

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay did one on opening night for Super Bowl 2023 and plans to do the other to the Chiefs receivers come game day.

“I slay at video games, I slay in basketball, I slay at everything I do,” Slay quipped, treating it as a given that he slays on the football field.

The biggest victim of the Eagles cornerback’s honesty Monday at the Footprint Center was Matt Patricia, his former Lions head coach who just was replaced as Patriots offensive coordinator by Bill O’Brien after a disastrous first year calling offensive plays. The Lions traded Slay to the Eagles in March 2020 and fired Patricia about eight months later .

“It was just weird how he came in like he was bigger and better than all of us,” Slay recalled of Patricia’s initial tone with the Lions. “He was acting like we asked to be there. We do get selected. That was the crazy part about him.”

Slay said Patricia had a “big problem” with him training in the offseason with great players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ifKB_0kejjNFu00
Darius Slay isn’t afraid to speak his mind.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKeUs_0kejjNFu00
Matt Patricia coaching the Lions in 2018.
Getty Images

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’ ” Slay said. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with .”

The Eagles’ trade of third- and fifth-round picks for Slay — who quickly signed a three-year, $50 million extension — is one of the many heists by general manager Howie Roseman responsible for helping to reload since winning Super Bowl 52. He and Giants’ salary cap-casualty James Bradberry form arguably the best cornerback duo in the league.

Top 10 Super Bowl 2023 storylines: Kelce brothers among plots to watch

“I think the best corner in the league right now is [the Broncos’] Pat Surtain and I’m right there behind him,” Slay said. “Pat was going crazy. I’ve been watching his tape for a long time. He played at an elite level in Year 2. I’ll give him number one, for sure. I’m number two.”

Just don’t tell that to 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who said the Eagles’ defense is overhyped after he lost in the NFC Championship game with a fourth-string quarterback and injured third-stringer.

“That was kind of like bad sportsmanship,” Slay said. “That’s not how this game is run, man. This new generation of kids in the league, they just feel like … I don’t know. That’s not what you are supposed to say. I don’t disrespect no man, but c’mon now.”

Slay’s best response would be against all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who Aiyuk predicted would “expose” the Eagles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFPzz_0kejjNFu00
Slay is prepared to back up all of his bluster when the game clock starts at the Super Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports

“Hell yeah, I was made for moments like this,” Slay said. “I was born for moments like this and I’m thankful to be able to have this moment. I’m a big Kobe [Bryant] fan and I know he loved moments like this — and I love moments like this.”

