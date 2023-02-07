ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison advances to area finals with 55-21 win over Meek

By Todd Walker
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
ADDISON, Ala. – The Addison Lady Bulldogs hosted the state area 13 tournament, being they were the area champs. The first game saw the Saint Bernard Lady Saints put up a game effort but fall short to the Sumiton Christian Lady Eagles 40-33. Addison took care of business in routine fashion as they easily advanced 55-21, over a scrappy but overmatched Meek Lady Tiger team. Addison will host the Sumiton Christian Ladies on Thursday night at Addison for the area tourney title. Both teams have already qualified for the regional state tournament, with the winner on Thursday night hosting and the loser playing on the road.

Addison came out in their game hitting on all cylinders as Gracie “Bug” Manley was an absolute monster, getting 12 rebounds in the first period alone. Addison jumped out to a 15-2 lead and won the period 20-8. Manley had 7 points to go along with her rebounds and “Magic” Molly Gilbreath rained in two three-pointers for 6 of her 8 points in the first. Lydia “Barbie” Ergle picked up 2 steals while Hadley “Shooter” Butler nailed a three-pointer. Meek was led by Aleah Addison and Peyton Johnson who had 3 points apiece. Addisyn Williams put in a bucket as well.

The second period didn’t get any easier for the Lady Tigers. Addison rolled to a 19-6 period victory to put them up 39-14 at the half. Manley continued to own the glass with 7 more rebounds to give her an astounding 19 for a half.  Gilbreath tossed in 9 more points in the second while Katie Barrett hit a corner three. Meek tried to keep pace, but the Lady Dawgs were just too much on this evening.  Meek’s Miss Williams put in 5 points and got 2 boards. Johnson was also able to snatch 2 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.

The third period had Addison Head Coach Bailey Boland emptying her bench midway through the period as the Lady Dawgs got everyone onto the court. Addison outscored Meek 6-2 in the third period to take a 45-16 lead into the final period.  Manley scored 4 of Addison’s 6 points and snagged another 4 boards before being pulled with 4 minutes to go in the third period.   It was kinda disappointing to see her pulled because it was an absolute thing of beauty to watch someone dominate one aspect of the game. Manley would finish with 23 rebounds playing a little over half the game. Incidentally, she outrebounded the entire Meek team 23-19 for the game and didn’t play at all in the final period. Gilbreath scored the other 2 points while Butler picked up another 3 rebounds for Addison. Meek’s Laney Phillips knocked down 2 free throws for the Tigers only points of the period.

The fourth had Addison winning the period 10-5 to take the game 55-21. Addison’s Lauryn “Beemer” Cunningham, who looks to have a bright future in the program, scored 5 points as well as getting an assist, steal and rebound. Little Gracie Roberts sank a deep three-pointer to get the last Addison bomb of the night. The ladies from Addison nailed 8 threes on the evening. Meek’s hard fighting ladies were led by Phillips and Aleah Addison’s 2 points with Johnson hitting a free throw. Veronica Ortega was able to grab 3 rebounds.

Addison’s Coach Boland,

“We were really focused tonight and we made a point of practice of working on our rebounding and going after loose balls. I was so pleased with the effort of all my ladies and think that if we continue doing what we are doing a nice state run could be in our future. We have to bring this intensity every game, this energy every game. We had some girls step up tonight who really showed me something. Very proud of Brilyn (Dover) and Lauryn (Cunningham) as they came out and stepped up their play. Not much to say about Gracie (Manley), she does it all the time.  When she is focused and plays with confidence her only limit is herself. Our rebounding intensity is from Lydia (Ergle) and Gracie (Manley) as both of them are mean. They have that aggressiveness and pit bull mentality in the lane and teams need that. We have Sumiton Christian Thursday, and we have to keep playing smart ball and tough defense and it will all take care of itself.”

Unofficial stats

Addison was led in scoring by Gilbreath who had 19 points, 3 boards, 1 assist, 4 steals and 1 block. Manley had 12 points, 23 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.  Butler had 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks.  Ergle had 6 points, 4 boards, 2 assists, 4 steals and a block. Cunningham had 5 points, 3 boards, 1 assist and 1 steal.  Barrett 3 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Gracie Roberts had 3 points. Briley Dover had 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Reese Osborne had 1 rebound.

Meek was led in scoring by Williams with 7 points and 3 rebounds. A. Addison had 5 points.  Phillips had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Johnson had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Ortega had a point and 5 rebounds. Rilee Williams had 2 rebounds.

Addison will host Sumiton Christian on Thursday night for the Area Tournament Title while Meek ended their season. Future looks bright for the Lady Tigers as I believe they don’t have a senior on the roster.

