Sturgis swimmers fall to Alma

The Sturgis swim team was upended by Alma on Saturday, 86-82.

At the event, the Trojans managed to secure five career-best and four personal-best swims.

The Trojans also won the 200 freestyle relay. There, the team of EJ Miller, Ethan Oswalt, Gavan Miller and Dalton Tisdel swam a time of 1:40.18 to pace the field.

Sturgis finished third in the 200 medley relay to open festivities. The squad of Gavan Miller, EJ Miller, Riley Bowers and Tisdel posted a time of 1:58.26. Finishing sixth was the team of Logan Garbine, Hunter Diethrich, Oswalt and Landon Powell at 2:20.58.

Gavan Miller swam a career-best in the 200 freestyle. His time was 2:07.58, which was good for third place overall. Powell had a personal-best time of 2:37.42, this was 10th best. Finishing ninth was Dylan Kurzeja at 2:36.67.

In the 200 individual medley, EJ Miller swam to sixth place at 2:31.79. Aidan Owsley finished seventh overall at 2:36.04.

Tisdel’s time of 23.10 seconds was second best. Oswalt swam to fifth place at 26.19 seconds, Bowers came in seventh place at 26.62 seconds overall.

In the 100 butterfly, Bowers finished sixth at 1:06.68. Garbine placed eighth with a time of 1:25.24 and Diethrich came in ninth position at 1:27.85.

Tisdel finished second overall in the 100 freestyle. He had a season’s best time of 52.05 seconds in that one. Oswalt came in fifth place overall at 58.78 seconds, a career-best time. Vallen Wagner came in 10th position at 1:14.33.

In the lengthy 500 freestyle, Sturgis finished with three bests. Owsley swam to sixth place with a career-best swim of 6:21.75. Powell came in ninth place with a personal best (7:11.81) and Kurzeja had a career-best time of 7:12.72 to 10th place.

The 200 freestyle relay saw Sturgis’ second team of Garbine, Owsley, Powell and Kurzeja come in fifth place. They posted a time of 1:56.76.

Sturgis’ best time in the 100 backstroke came from EJ Miller. He swam to fifth place at 1:12.74. Garbine finished at 1:16.81 for seventh, Wagner’s time of 1:23.66 was good for ninth.

Gavan Miller swam a time of 1:16.39 in the 100 breaststroke, a personal best. It was good for third place overall. Diethrich finished ninth overall at 1:37.23.

In the 400 free relay, Sturgis’ team of Bowers, Diethrich, Kurzeja and Owsley finished fifth. They had a time of 4:21.43 in that one.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis swimmers fall to Alma